Stock investing: 2 of the best FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

Deciding which FTSE 100 shares are the best stocks to buy right now is a difficult task. It’s also likely to lead to very different opinions among investors as to which companies represent the most attractive destination for stock investing.

However, these two stocks outlined below appear to offer long-term capital growth potential. Their strategies suggest they have the capacity to outperform many of their sector peers over the coming years.

Cheap FTSE 100 shares

While many FTSE 100 shares have bounced back from the 2020 stock market crash, commercial property company Landsec isn’t among them. It continues to trade around 35% down on its price level from a year ago.

As such, the stock could be among the best shares to buy now because of its low valuation. It has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.6. This suggests it could offer a wide margin of safety that provides scope for capital gains.

Of course, Landsec arguably faces a tougher outlook than many FTSE 100 shares at the present time. A slowdown in demand for retail and office space caused by the pandemic could impact negatively on the company’s financial prospects.

However, its plan to exit hotels, leisure and retail parks in favour of faster-growing areas could improve its financial outlook. A forecast improvement in the performance of the UK economy may also lead to stronger operating conditions for the business in the coming years. As such, it could offer good value for money after its recent share price decline.

Long-term growth opportunities

As well as cheap FTSE 100 shares, it’s possible to purchase companies with attractive long-term growth outlooks. Reckitt Benckiser is one that may fall into this category. And that could make it one of the best shares to buy now.

The company is implementing a revised strategy that focuses on expanding its existing products into new markets and delivering greater innovation in existing areas. For example, hygiene products, such as Dettol and Lysol, expanded their presence into 19 new markets in 2020. Alongside greater innovation within its brands, this could have a positive impact on the company’s long-term performance.

Clearly, Reckitt Benckiser has experienced a rise in sales for its health and hygiene-related products during the coronavirus pandemic. This means it now has a valuation which is higher than for most FTSE 100 shares. In fact, it now has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20. This may mean it lacks a margin of safety versus index peers. Meanwhile, demand for its products could ebb as the pandemic slows down over the long run.

However, the company’s growth plans could stimulate its financial performance. This could push its share price higher and enable it to deliver stronger returns than many of its industry peers, as well as the wider FTSE 100.