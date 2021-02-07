3 reasons why I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today

A plan to invest £20k, or any other amount, in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a profitable strategy over the long run. After all, many UK shares currently trade at relatively low prices that may undervalue their prospects.

Furthermore, the stock market has a long track record of recovering from even its very worst downturns. And an ISA is exempt from tax. That means its returns could be relatively high when compared to a standard share-dealing account.

Buying cheap stocks in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Following the 2020 stock market crash, it is still possible to buy UK shares at cheap prices. This may have a positive impact on an investment in a Stocks and Shares ISA over the long run, since purchasing an asset for less than it is worth can lead to attractive returns.

Clearly, not every cheap share offers a mix of financial strength and long-term growth potential. Therefore, it is important to check every company thoroughly before purchasing it. However, with many sectors such as banking, energy and retail containing large companies with dominant market positions that trade at low prices, there seem to be numerous opportunities to buy undervalued shares.

Stock market recovery

A stock market recovery is never guaranteed to lift the valuation of any Stocks and Shares ISA. After all, a recovery may never occur, or it could fail to positively impact on the valuations of specific stocks that are held in an ISA.

However, the past performance of indexes such as the FTSE 100 shows that it has always returned to previous record highs following its declines. Therefore, owning a diverse range of companies in an ISA could lead to high capital returns.

Tax efficiency of an ISA

Compared to a regular share-dealing account, a Stocks and Shares ISA offers significant tax advantages. For example, there is no dividend tax or capital gains tax charged on investments made through an ISA. This could lead to significant tax savings over the long run that produces a larger nest egg.

An ISA is also just as easy to open as a standard share-dealing account. It can be done online in a matter of minutes. It offers flexibility in terms of withdrawals being tax and penalty-free. Its cost is likely to be higher than that of an ordinary share-dealing account, but this charge could be more than fully offset by the potential tax savings.

Risk reduction in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Of course, buying and holding UK shares a Stocks and Shares ISA is, by its very nature, a relatively risky investment. However, through building a diverse portfolio of high-quality companies when they trade at low prices, it is possible to capitalise on a likely long-term stock market recovery. This could lead to a surprisingly large ISA portfolio over the coming years.