Why I think Warren Buffett is right to believe a market crash is always coming

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy seeks to use the market cycle to maximise returns. He’s historically purchased high-quality companies when they trade at low prices during a market crash. He then holds them over the long run. In this time, they often benefit from a subsequent market rally that propels their share prices higher.

Buffett has repeatedly been able to use this strategy because the market cycle is omnipresent. As such, the next market crash is never far away. Through following the Oracle of Omaha’s lead and using a patient approach that builds a cash balance, it’s possible to outperform the stock market over the long run.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A market crash is always on the horizon

Even though many shares have surged higher following the 2020 market crash, history suggests they’re very unlikely to rise in perpetuity. After all, no previous market rally has lasted indefinitely. They’ve always come to an end. In fact, rapidly-falling stock prices usually follow periods of high growth.

As such, it makes sense to always plan ahead for the next market downturn. Warren Buffett achieves this goal through only purchasing high-quality companies when they offer wide margins of safety. In doing so, he avoids overvalued businesses.

They’re the ones that may be negatively impacted to the largest extent by a market downturn. He also holds large amounts of cash at all times. This cash pile can then be deployed quickly should share prices temporarily fall to extremely low levels.

Warren Buffett is also able to use a market crash to his advantage. That’s because he takes a long-term view of his portfolio. A sudden market decline is only likely to be of major concern to an investor who has a short time horizon. For long-term investors concerned about their portfolio’s performance over the next decade, several months of paper losses are unlikely to cause issues for their financial future.

Implementing Buffett’s strategy today

Clearly, when the next market crash will occur is a known unknown. However, history shows it will occur at some point. Therefore, following Warren Buffett’s strategy could be a sound move.

At present, this may mean avoiding overvalued companies that have soared as a result of improving investor sentiment. Instead, buying businesses underappreciated by investors, or that have wide margins of safety due to temporary operating disruption, could be a less risky move. They may offer greater return potential over the long run. They may also be less susceptible to the next market downturn.

Furthermore, holding some ready cash could be a shrewd move. Even though it means obtaining a low return due to low interest rates, cash allows an investor to capitalise on the next market crash. Over the long run, this strategy may be more profitable versus buying shares after they have already risen in value.