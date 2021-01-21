No savings at 50? I’d invest in these top UK shares right now for my retirement pot
In the UK, the current retirement age to be able to access the State Pension is 66. This has been rising over the years, and likely will continue to increase. So even if someone doesn’t have any savings at 50, it’s not the end of the world. Far from it. There’s still almost two decades of potential work to build a retirement pot that can add to the state provision and really make a difference. I’ve always been a firm believer in trying to improve my wealth. As a result, I’m keen to build my own investment portfolio of top UK shares to get the ball rolling.
How much should I invest?
I’ll come to my ideas for shares later, but first I want to go over the numbers. Let’s assume that I’m 50, and want to ensure I have a large enough pot by the time I’m 66. Let’s also say that I want to be able to have £1,000 a month for expenses until I’m 90. So I need to get my UK share portfolio up to £288,000 to facilitate this spending.
Over the next 16 years, this means I’ll need to put away just under £8,500 a year, or around £710 a month. If I pick good growth stocks that give me an average return of 10% a year, I’ll be able to reach my goal. I hope this illustrates that even from a standing start at 50, a decent amount of money can still be generated through investing in shares.
Which top UK shares should I buy?
I recently wrote an article saying that if I could only buy one stock this year, I’d buy Barratt Developments. Fortunately, that was a theoretical question, and I can actually buy more than one stock. I would still buy Barratt, but alongside a dozen other top UK shares. In this way, I’d hope to be able to smooth out my returns over the next 16 years.
Another top UK share I’d look to buy would be Ocado Group. The business is going from strength-to-strength, and I think it’s a safe investment should further lockdowns hit the UK. As such, holding Ocado alongside Barratt would smooth out my performance. If Covid-19 places limits on our lives again, then construction could be halted. This would negatively impact the share price for Barratt. At the same time, the Ocado share price would likely rally, as a surge of online orders would come from people being more housebound.
This shows the benefit of holding several stocks, especially over the long term when trends are harder to predict. I’d look to add into the mix some UK shares that don’t go out of fashion, regardless of changing trends. One example here would be the London Stock Exchange Group. The company generates revenues in a variety of ways, from capital markets to information services. The stock isn’t cyclical, and so should continue to generate revenue for a long time.
I think that mix, along with more shares to diversify my portfolio and regular monthly investing, is a good strategy to help me in my goal of building a generous retirement pot.
One stock for a post-Covid world...
Covid-19 is ripping the investment world in two…
Some companies have seen exploding cash-flows, soaring valuations and record results…
…Others are scrimping and suffering.
Entire industries look to be going extinct.
Such world-changing events may only happen once in a lifetime.
And it seems there’s no middle ground.
Financially, you’ll want to learn how to get positioned on the winning side.
That’s why our expert analysts have put together this special report.
If the pandemic has completely changed our lives forever, then they believe that this stock, hidden inside the tech-heavy NASDAQ, could be set for monstrous gains...
Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this US stock… free of charge!
jonathansmith1 has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.