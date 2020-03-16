The FTSE 100 is falling! I’d buy and hold these 2 crashing dividend stocks in an ISA today

The FTSE 100’s slump is currently showing little sign of ending. Despite interest rate cuts and a major stimulus package announced by the Federal Reserve, investor sentiment is weakening day-by-day.

While things could get worse before they get better, now could be the right time for long-term investors to buy high-quality companies at low prices. History suggests that, ultimately, the FTSE 100 will recover.

With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares which seem to offer good value for money. They could be worth buying in a Stocks and Shares ISA today for the long run.

Taylor Wimpey

The UK housing market looks set to experience a challenging period. Many would-be home buyers are likely to have other priorities at the present time. This could negatively impact on demand for homes built by companies such as Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW).

However, the housing market could be supported over the medium term by a looser monetary policy. The Bank of England has cut interest rates by 0.5%, and a stimulus package such as quantitative easing seems likely following the Federal Reserve’s lead.

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has now fallen by 37% since the start of the year. It trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 6, although its bottom line may come under pressure in the short run.

Looking ahead, the stock could make a successful recovery. It has a strong market position, while its balance sheet may allow it to overcome challenging market conditions in the near term to post profit growth in the coming years. As such, further falls may be ahead. But now could be a good time to buy a slice of the business and hold it for the long term.

Whitbread

Hotel operators such as Whitbread (LSE: WTB) are likely to face a hugely difficult period in 2020. Many consumers and business travellers are likely to decide against hotel stays unless they are necessary, which could cause downgrades to the company’s financial prospects. Restrictions on hotel openings may also be put in place by the government. This has already started taking place in some countries.

In the long run, Whitbread’s strong financial position and its growth strategy could lead to a relatively resilient performance compared to its sector peers. It may even be able to gain market share at the expense of smaller and less financially-sound competitors. This may especially be the case in Germany, where the budget hotel market is highly fragmented.

Since the start of 2020, Whitbread’s share price has fallen by more than 50%. Further declines could be ahead depending on how the spread of coronavirus continues. This may lead to further difficulties for the company’s shareholders, but the track record of the business indicates that it has the capacity to deliver a successful turnaround in the coming years.