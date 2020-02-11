2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today and hold forever in a Stocks and Shares ISA

The FTSE 100 may be facing a period of uncertainty, due to risks such as coronavirus and geopolitical uncertainty in the US and Europe. However, there are a number of large-cap shares which appear to offer good value for money at present, due to their long-term growth potential.

With that in mind, here are two stocks that could be worth buying today through a tax-efficient account such as a Stocks and Shares ISA. They appear to have favourable long-term operating environments which may catalyse their financial performances in the coming years.

Sign up for FREE issues of The Motley Fool Collective. Do you want straightforward views on what’s happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox? Help yourself with our FREE email newsletter designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. Click here to get started now — it’s FREE!

GSK

The next couple of years will be a period of significant change for GSK (LSE: GSK). Its separation into two companies could create a degree of uncertainty, which may cause investor sentiment to weaken. However, the end result is set to be a more focused biopharma company, as well as a leader in consumer healthcare.

The long-term growth potential for both businesses appears to be high. A growing, ageing world population could provide rising demand for a wide range of healthcare products. This could help to stimulate the company’s bottom line following its relatively lacklustre 1% rise in earnings in the 2020 financial year.

The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.6 suggests it currently offers a wide margin of safety. Alongside its dividend yield of 4.6%, the company could offer the chance for investors to generate improving total returns – especially as it has the potential to become leaner and more focused as two companies. As such, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the business while it appears to offer good value for money.

Segro

Another FTSE 100 company which could have a bright long-term future is real estate investment trust (REIT) Segro (LSE: SGRO). It owns a range of warehouses across the UK and Europe which have experienced high demand from online retailers in recent years.

That trend looks set to continue, with suitable large warehouses seemingly in short supply. Segro reported in its recent quarterly update that demand for its properties has been high, and that rental growth has been buoyant. This could contribute to rising profitability over the long run, while over the next two years it’s expected to post an increase in its net profit of 8% per annum.

Segro’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.5 may be substantially higher than many of its REIT sector peers. However, its stronger financial prospects and the high demand for its properties means is could be worthy of a premium valuation. The long-term growth potential of online retailing suggests further share price growth could be ahead for the company following its 40% rise over the past year.

As such, buying it today, and holding it for the long run, could be a shrewd move.