Looking to get rich and retire early? I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 growth shares in an ISA today

The FTSE 100’s track record of capital growth may be somewhat disappointing. For example, the index currently trades only a few hundred points higher than it did 20 years ago.

Despite this, a number of its members appear to offer strong growth potential. Furthermore, they seem to be fairly priced, which could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares that may be able to outperform the FTSE 100. They could improve your financial prospects and help you to retire early.

Rolls-Royce

The uncertainty surrounding the prospects for the world economy could continue to weigh on the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price. Investors may adopt an increasingly risk-averse attitude towards companies that are reliant on the prospects for the world’s major economies, with civil aviation also being a somewhat cyclical industry.

As such, the recent fall in the Rolls-Royce share price could continue. Already, it has declined by 25% in the last year. This, though, could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The company is expected to successfully implement changes to its business model in order to reduce costs, improve efficiency and create a more competitive entity. It is also investing heavily in new products which could increase the growth potential of the business through entering new, fast-growing markets.

Following its share price decline, Rolls-Royce now trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.3. This suggests that it may be significantly undervalued and could deliver improving returns in the long run that allow it to outperform the wider FTSE 100.

Whitbread

Also undergoing a period of change is Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE: WTB). The company is now focused on its hotel operations following the sale of its Costa Coffee shops earlier in the year. While this reduces the diversity of the business, it means that it could become more efficient as it focuses on the growth prospects within one industry.

In terms of Premier Inn’s outlook, there seem to be significant growth opportunities in international markets. This could increase Whitbread’s geographical diversity, while also allowing it to access faster-growing markets.

Alongside this, the company is investing in its presence in the UK. With consumer confidence continuing to be weak, and likely to remain so as Brexit moves along, customers may trade down to better-value options. This could increase demand for the company’s budget offering.

Since the stock traces on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.5, it seems to offer a margin of safety relative to its historic valuations. It is expected to post a rise in earnings of 6% in the current year, while further growth could be ahead over the long run.

As such, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the business. It could beat the wider index and improve your chances of retiring early.