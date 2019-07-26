These dividend stocks may surge in August: is now the time to buy?

It’s been a decent summer so far for the FTSE 100. Britain’s premier share index is up 5% since the start of June and there are plenty of shares that I’m tipping to print some more significant gains in August within the FTSEO 100 and beyond.

BBA Aviation’s (LSE: BBA) one such share I reckon could burst forth. Despite concerns over the health of the US economy, the FTSE 250 company’s share price has remained on the up-and-up, rising 33% in the year to date. I see no reason why the aviation services provider can’t add to these gains, either, when interims are unpacked on August 5.

The stock published a stunning set of results last time out in May, and whilst US economic conditions are expected to have worsened more recently — putting strain on overall air traffic in the country — I’m confident that the massive investment BBA’s made in its broadening and improving its fixed-based operator (FBO) network should deliver yet more splendid sales growth.

A great growth and dividend share

The flying ace can’t exactly be considered a bargain on paper. But I’d argue that its forward P/E ratio of 16.2 times is in fact an indicator of great value, given its ability to thrive in difficult market conditions, not to mention the exceptional long-term earnings opportunities delivered by that aforementioned spending programme as well as booming air traffic volumes.

Indeed, on the latter point, Airbus believes that surging traveller numbers and consequent growth in plane deliveries will cause the aviation services business to more than double in size over the next two decades, from around $150bn per annum today to $330bn by 2037.

Add in a bulky 4.1% corresponding yield and I reckon BBA’s a terrific buy today.

Massive yielder one day?

I’d also happily buy Glenveagh Properties (LSE: GLV) before half-year results of its own are unpackaged on August 23.

Those seeking a slice of the property sector might want to look at some of the major players on the other side of the Irish Sea because, as I mentioned in a recent piece on Cairn Homes, the housing shortage that’s propelling earnings relentlessly higher for British operators is similarly boosting their peers on the Emerald Isle.

This was again evident in Glenveagh’s most recent trading update in early May in which it celebrated the “strong private buyer interest and sales for its starter-home schemes in the spring selling season.” It’s no wonder that City analysts are expecting the Dublin firm to burst into profit in 2019 and for the bottom line to keep surging through 2020.

But this isn’t the only reason to pile into the company today, in my opinion. While investors here may have to wait longer for big dividends than for those over at BBA, predictions that Glenveagh will start rewarding investors from next year means that it sports a jaw-dropping 12.7% forward dividend yield.

At current prices, Glenveagh trades on a high prospective P/E rating of 24.2 times, although I’d argue that the stunning dividend takes the edge off. Like BBA, I’d happily buy the builder ahead of August and hold it for years to come.