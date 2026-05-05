Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Could the Rolls-Royce share price be on the turn?

Could the Rolls-Royce share price be on the turn?

The Rolls-Royce share price has suffered from the Middle East conflict and the war’s impact on the world’s airlines. But have investor fears been overblown?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

With the war in Iran causing huge problems for the global aviation industry, it’s not surprising that the Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) share price has been falling. As recently as March, the group’s shares were changing hands for over £14. Now (5 May), one could be bought for around a fifth less.

Clearly, the rising cost of jet fuel resulting from a lack of supply is taking its toll on airlines. Lufthansa has announced that it will cut 20,000 European short-haul flights over the summer. Others have made similar decisions. Rolls-Royce generates revenue every time one of its engines is used. Fewer flights will likely reduce earnings. But are investors being overly cautious?

Nothing to see here

Based on the group’s 30 April trading update, it appears they may be.

Ahead of its annual general meeting, the group said it expected to “fully mitigate” the current financial impact of the disruption. Perhaps surprisingly, there was no mention of what might happen if the conflict continued. The update was very bullish.

Indeed, large engine flying hours increased by 5% during the first quarter of 2026. And while Lufthansa’s decision to cancel flights sounds dramatic, it has to be remembered that the German airline currently operates around 3,000 a day.

Some of Rolls-Royce’s ability to cope with the fallout from the war can be attributed to the fact that it’s not a one-trick pony.

As well as its aerospace division, it has significant exposure to the defence and power systems sectors. Both of these had a “strong start to the year”. The latter reported a record month for orders in March. Data centres and government were the biggest contributors.

Business as usual

Looking further ahead, its small modular reactor (SMR) programme remains on schedule. Rolls-Royce boasts that it’s “the only company with multiple contractual commitments to deliver SMR units in Europe and is well placed to become a market leader globally.”

Overall, the group reiterated its 2026 guidance of £4bn–£4.2bn of underlying operating profit and £3.6bn–£3.8bn of free cash flow. For comparison, in 2025, these were £3.5bn and £3.3bn, respectively.

We have had a strong start to the year driven by our transformation and self-help, as we continue to further expand the earnings, cash, and growth potential of the business. Operational performance has also been strong across the Group, benefiting our customers.

Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Holdings

My view

In my opinion, the group’s shares are well worth considering by those investors with a long-term outlook.

Of course, there could be some bumps along the way. Despite the group’s optimism, there’s bound to be some impact on its civil aerospace business if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues. And even after the recent pullback, I don’t think the group’s shares can be described as cheap.

However, it has exposure to markets that are all performing strongly for different reasons. This helps spread operational risk. But if all three grow at the same time — as they are at the moment – there’s a good chance that Rolls-Royce will be in a position to upgrade its earnings and cash flow forecasts yet again.

I think last week’s trading update demonstrates the resilience of the business and should reassure investors that it’s well positioned to cope with any short-term disruption that comes its way.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

How to avoid these common mistakes when considering both a SIPP and ISA

| Mark Hartley

A SIPP and an ISA are two very different investment vehicles. Mark Hartley outlines the importance of developing a unique…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time to buy cheap British American Tobacco shares before they reach 4,900p?

| John Fieldsend

A new price target has been set for British America Tobacco shares. Is this a golden chance to buy a…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Meet the income shares that have grown their dividends for over 50 years in a row!

| Christopher Ruane

Some UK income shares have a decades-long streak of annual dividend growth. That isn't guaranteed to last, but has piqued…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Should I keep buying Berkshire Hathaway shares in the post-Warren Buffett era?

| Stephen Wright

Can Warren Buffett's firm continue to outperform under a new CEO? Stephen Wright's extremely bullish, but the stock might not…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Oil could hit $200 so why is the BP share price falling?

| Harvey Jones

The connection between the oil price and the BP share price seems to have been broken, says Harvey Jones. Are…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Dividend Shares

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £1,456 monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the numbers to potentially achieve a four-figure monthly payout from an ISA backed by smart dividend…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’m backing these 3 disastrously cheap shares to rocket back to favour

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three cheap shares that have taken a beating in recent years, but look nicely set for a…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Down 26% in 2026 and offering a yield of 9.6%, are Taylor Wimpey shares a smart choice for an ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon weighs the pros and cons of Taylor Wimpey shares. There’s a huge yield on offer but also some…

Read more »