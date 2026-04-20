Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100: how to invest in cheap UK shares to try and double your money

FTSE 100: how to invest in cheap UK shares to try and double your money

Investing money in cheap and high-quality FTSE 100 shares could lead to high returns in the long run. They could even eventually double your money.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

With all the volatility in the stock market right now, it’s becoming easier to build a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks trading at cheaper prices. And over time, by investing in high-quality companies at a discount, investors can go on to earn some pretty impressive returns – potentially even more than doubling their money.

Here’s how.

Where to start?

When hunting for FTSE 100 bargains, they’re usually in the places where most people aren’t looking. That’s why some of the best buying opportunities are often among the stocks that are least popular. And given they’ve taken a steep tumble over the last six months, the following three companies certainly seem to fit nicely into this category.

  • Rightmove (LSE:RMV) – down 38%.
  • Autotrader Group – down 38%.
  • 3i Group – down 36%.

Now that we’ve narrowed down the list, the next step is to start digging into the details to understand what’s going on. After all, stocks don’t just fall for no reason. The task is to figure out what that reason is and whether or not the investors have overreacted.

So let’s take a look at one of the worst performers on the list: Rightmove

What happened to Rightmove?

From FTSE 100 darling to outcast, Rightmove’s market-cap has fallen so dramatically. That’s despite the leading online property portal continuing to dominate its market. What happened?

Rightmove shares began sliding in August 2025 after enjoying an impressive rally. But it wasn’t until last November that the shares really started to get sold off.

The catalyst was a profit warning, triggered not because the business is struggling, but because management announced aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) investment plans that would sacrifice near-term performance in favour of long-term growth.

Since then, the company has been served with a £1.5bn class action lawsuit accusing the platform of abusing its dominant market position and charging excessive and unfair fees. And combined, these headwinds have created a perfect storm of cautious uncertainty.

But as experienced investors know, the best time to buy is “when there is blood in the streets”. So is now the time to take advantage?

Here’s what I think

Starting with the AI investment headwinds, I don’t believe there’s cause for major concern. The company has a history of heavy tech investment in its platform. And historically, this continuous platform innovation is how Rightmove became the de facto choice for home buyers and sellers.

Obviously, there’s no guarantee management will successfully deliver its ambitions of AI-driven double-digit revenue and earnings growth by 2030. But given its track record, I remain optimistic.

What about the lawsuit? This threat certainly can’t be ignored. But it’s important to recognise it’s a long-duration threat.

A similar lawsuit filed against Visa and Mastercard in 2016 took roughly eight years to resolve. Furthermore, the abuse of dominance claim has an exceptionally high bar to prove in court, making an out-of-court settlement the most likely outcome.

Overall, I think there remains a compelling bull case.

With the market pricing Rightmove shares at their lowest level in almost six years, the risk-to-reward ratio at today’s valuation could be an attractive entry point to consider for long-term growth investors willing to be patient, especially since a full eventual recovery to where the stock was trading in August would double an investment made today.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Mastercard. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Autotrader Group Plc, Mastercard, Rightmove Plc, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How the UK State Pension measures up against other countries — and why it’s not enough

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs the UK State Pension against other nations, revealing why it’s important for Britons to explore additional options.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market crash this summer? Here’s how it could help

| Alan Oscroft

With emotion running high, the stock market is in a funny mood right now. And it can make investing choices…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Investors are pouring cash into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Is it all about SpaceX?

| Alan Oscroft

Is this the perfect time to join the revived space race, by grabbing a chunk of the UK's most popular…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 way to pick buy-and-forget stocks for a lifetime SIPP

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets have shaken the confidence of SIPP and ISA investors in 2026. We need a low-stress way to…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

1 quality stock to consider buying for a brand spanking new ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights an excellent growth stock that he's looking to buy in the coming weeks. The company is growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a devilishly good £666 weekly income from your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can use their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is struggling to regain 500p even after strong results – where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

Last week's results should have been a big boost for the Tesco share price, but it failed to rally. Mark…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

£9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have jumped by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. But they still sell for pennies…

Read more »