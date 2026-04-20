Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A 7.1% forecast yield and 51% below ‘fair value’! 1 of my top FTSE stocks to buy right now

A 7.1% forecast yield and 51% below ‘fair value’! 1 of my top FTSE stocks to buy right now

This FTSE giant is rarely seen as one of the obvious stocks to buy for dividend and price gains, but it looks very undervalued, with a high forecast yield.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

NatWest (LSE: NWG) may not be recommended by many as one of the prime FTSE stocks to buy for both dividend and share price gains. But as Super Hans in iconic TV series Peep Show put it: “People like Coldplay and voted for the Nazis; you can’t trust people.”

Actually, despite strong profits and aggressive buybacks, the shares continue to trade at a discount to their underlying earnings power. And the bank has a whopping forecast dividend yield of 7.1%.

That combination of income strength and mispricing makes NatWest a compelling candidate for long‑term investors, in my view.

So, how much could be made here?

Double my money?

Discounted cash flow analysis is the best way I have found to work out where any stocks should be priced. It achieves this using forecast cash flows of the underlying business and then discounting them back to today.

Various inputs into the formula vary from analyst to analyst. But my calculations (including a discount rate of 8.3%) show NatWest is a stunning 51% undervalued at its current £6.27 price.

Therefore, the ‘fair value’ of the stock could be around £12.80 — more than double where it trades now.

Crucial for long-term investors to note here is that share prices typically gravitate towards their fair value in the long run. So this price-value gap suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider today if these calculations prove accurate.

Dividend bonanza?

Analysts expect NatWest’s dividend yield to rise to 5.8% this year, 6.5% next year and 7.1% in 2028, though payouts can fall as well as rise. By comparison, the FTSE 100’s present average is only 3.1%.

So, a £20,000 holding in the bank (the same as mine) would make £20,595 after 10 years and £147,244 after 30 years. This is based on the 7.1% forecast as an average and on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock (‘dividend compounding’).

Including the original £20,000 investment, the holding’s total value would be £167,244 by then.

And this would deliver an annual income of £11,874!

How’s the core business look?

A risk here is increasing competition that may squeeze NatWest’s margins. Another is any surge in the cost of living that may worsen its loan book.

However, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow by a solid annual average of 4.2% a year over the medium term at minimum. And it is growth here that supports both share price and dividend gains over the long run.

Indeed, its latest (annual 2025) results suggest they may grow a lot more than that, in my view. Operating profit before tax soared 24.2% year on year to £7.7bn, while income jumped 12.3% to £16.4bn.

My investment view

Taken together, the rising earnings, hefty dividends, and deep valuation gap paint a far more attractive picture than many in the markets may realise.

Over time, as earnings grow, the price-to-valuation gap should close. And in the meantime, investors should continue to be paid handsomely in dividends to wait. 

I will certainly be adding to my holding in the stock soon. And I believe the shares are well worth considering — even for investors as sceptical as Super Hans.

Simon Watkins has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How the UK State Pension measures up against other countries — and why it’s not enough

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs the UK State Pension against other nations, revealing why it’s important for Britons to explore additional options.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market crash this summer? Here’s how it could help

| Alan Oscroft

With emotion running high, the stock market is in a funny mood right now. And it can make investing choices…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Investors are pouring cash into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Is it all about SpaceX?

| Alan Oscroft

Is this the perfect time to join the revived space race, by grabbing a chunk of the UK's most popular…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 way to pick buy-and-forget stocks for a lifetime SIPP

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets have shaken the confidence of SIPP and ISA investors in 2026. We need a low-stress way to…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

1 quality stock to consider buying for a brand spanking new ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights an excellent growth stock that he's looking to buy in the coming weeks. The company is growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a devilishly good £666 weekly income from your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can use their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is struggling to regain 500p even after strong results – where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

Last week's results should have been a big boost for the Tesco share price, but it failed to rally. Mark…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

£9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have jumped by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. But they still sell for pennies…

Read more »