Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 top FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider for an ISA today

3 top FTSE 250 growth stocks to consider for an ISA today

Here are three excellent stocks from the FTSE 250 that are trading at reasonable valuations considering their growth potential.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 is home to a handful of small quality growth firms, in my opinion. What’s more, these stocks are typically valued a lot more cheaply than in the US.

Here are three UK growth shares to check out in April.

Moonpig

Moonpig (LSE:MOON) is the UK and Netherlands’ leading online greeting card firm, with over 12m active customers.

I’m one of these customers, and I use it all the time to send personalised cards. And I’m not alone because Moonpig enjoys tremndous loyalty, with roughly 91% of revenue coming from existing customers.

Looking ahead, this should create a solid base for continued expansion. For fiscal year 2026, ending 30 April, the firm expects adjusted earnings per share growth to be as much as 12%.

The stock’s trading at 11.5 times forward earnings, which is attractive considering the board just announced a new £65m share buyback programme for FY27. There’s also a near-2% forward dividend yield, which could grow nicely over time (no guarantees, of course).

One potential risk I see is further pressure on consumer budgets (sadly, a common theme today). However, UK online card penetration is still only 6% by value, suggesting there’s a strong secular growth story unfolding here.

Hollywood Bowl

Next, we have Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), the UK’s largest ten-pin bowling operator. The stock’s also trading at around 11.5 times forward earnings, but offering a much larger 5.1% forecast yield.

Beyond the income potential, I like the company’s growth prospects. By 2035, it expects to have 130 centres, up from 93 today. And a growing number are expected to be in Canada, where it’s successfully applying its UK expansion playbook.

Again, consumer spending pressure is the biggest risk, exacerbated by rising inflation. But in the six months to 31 March, revenue rose 9.5% to £141.5m, with 2.6% like-for-like sales growth in the UK.

Therefore, the company’s showing resilience in a tough market. It makes me wonder how well this business could do in future if and when the cost-of-living crisis eases.

Genus

The third stock is animal genetics specialist Genus (LSE:GNS). The stock’s up 62% in one year but down 50% over five.

Now, this one isn’t conventionally cheap because it’s trading at 25 forward earnings. However, the long-term growth could be substantial due to the company’s PRRS-resistant pig programme (PRP).

What on earth is that? Well, PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome) is a devastating viral disease that causes reproductive failure in sows and respiratory illness in piglets. It has long been the bane of the global swine industry (losing around $1.2bn per year in the US alone). 

Genus has used gene-editing (CRISPR) technology to produce PRRS-resistant pigs. Canada has approved use of the PRP gene edit, while Genus is making progress with other key international regulators, including China, Mexico, and Japan.

Of course, the big risk here is Chinese or US regulators rejecting these gene-edited pigs. But brokers are getting excited about the potential for high-margin royalties from this programme.

For example, house broker Panmure Liberum recently told clients: “We remain of the view that Genus is a multi-year growth story and that it stands a reasonable chance of being a FTSE 100 stock by 2030.”

That’s an exciting prospect, considering Genus’ current £1.7bn market cap.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hollywood Bowl Group Plc and Moonpig Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in red-hot Scottish Mortgage shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares are having a moment, and Harvey Jones says it's mostly down to its exposure to Elon Musk's…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Are IAG shares the ultimate FTSE 100 volatility play? 

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares ended last week on a high, and has held up pretty well during the Middle East crisis. But…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Will the stock market go off like a rocket on Monday?

| Harvey Jones

Middle East turmoil is yet to trigger a full-blown stock market crash. Harvey Jones says the recent recovery could have…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s what £15,000 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares on Thursday is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Taylor Wimpey shares finally had something to celebrate on Friday as the beaten-down FTSE 250 housebuilder rallied. What…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much would it take to turn an ISA into a £1,000-a-month passive income machine?

| Christopher Ruane

Focusing on dividend shares in well-known, big companies, what would it take for someone to target a four-figure monthly passive…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

2 reasons a stock market crash could be a good thing!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer does not know when the next stock market crash might arrive. But he hopes that, whenever it does,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £13,400 annual income?

| Stephen Wright

£13,400 is the minimum required income for retirement. But how big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Want to aim for £31,353 more than the State Pension? A SIPP could be the answer

| James Beard

The State Pension offers a safety net, but here’s why you could consider a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for a…

Read more »