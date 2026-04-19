Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons a stock market crash could be a good thing!

2 reasons a stock market crash could be a good thing!

Our writer does not know when the next stock market crash might arrive. But he hopes that, whenever it does, it brings some clarity — and opportunity!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

The stock market has wobbled a lot this year, on both sides of the pond.

But personally what has most surprised me is how well it has stood up overall so far.

After all, there has been a level of geopolitical uncertainty we have not seen for decades, along with weak consumer sentiment in many markets.

Factors like those sometimes send a market crashing – but we have not seen that happen so far. Maybe it still will, or perhaps it will be years until the next stock market crash. Nobody knows.

But while some investors cower in fear at the mere thought of a crash, the reality is that such a stock market reset can actually be good news for many of us, depending on how we react.

Sorting out the wheat from the chaff

The first thing I think can be positive about a crash is that it helps to provide a harsh reality check on what sort of businesses can still attract investors when the chips are down.

When the market is riding high – as it has been in recent years – some companies attract far bigger valuations than they deserve. Amid the hype, it can sometimes be difficult to know whether a given share is part of this froth, or genuinely doing something new and valuable.

A crash can be a crude pricing tool – many shares may be pushed down below a fair valuation. But in general a crash can do a good job when it comes to providing the harsh truth about massively overvalued businesses.

The dotcom crash was the perfect example of this. Now, as then, some investors have been worrying about whether the market is too frothy — this time around because of AI.

As Warren Buffett says, “you don’t find out who’s been swimming naked until the tide goes out”.

Brilliant companies on sale

Like I said above, a crash can send share prices down including those of perfectly good companies. Sometimes, indeed, it presents an opportunity to buy brilliant companies that have been marked down in price more than their long-term business prospects merit.

Such buying opportunities can be short-lived, so it pays to be prepared. That can involve keeping a watch list of shares one would like to own, if they became available at an attractive price.

A simple example from my own watch list is FTSE 100 retailer Tesco (LSE: TSCO).

Do I think the nation’s leading grocer is an excellent business? Yes. Do I think it merits its current valuation of 22 times earnings? No.

Tesco is a world class retailer. But selling groceries in the UK is a brutally competitive business, with thin profit margins.

Last year, Tesco recorded revenue of £61bn. Its net profit was £1.5bn. That may sound a lot, but as a percentage of the revenue it is around 2.5%.

With competition from the likes of Aldi keeping the pressure on prices, even that profit margin may shrink over time.

At the right price, I could accept that risk. After all, Tesco is profitable, has large economies of scale, and benefits from an enormous customer base.

But the current share price does not offer me a risk/reward ratio that I find attractive. Fortunately, even in today’s market, I do see some bargains elsewhere in the market.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in red-hot Scottish Mortgage shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares are having a moment, and Harvey Jones says it's mostly down to its exposure to Elon Musk's…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Are IAG shares the ultimate FTSE 100 volatility play? 

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares ended last week on a high, and has held up pretty well during the Middle East crisis. But…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Will the stock market go off like a rocket on Monday?

| Harvey Jones

Middle East turmoil is yet to trigger a full-blown stock market crash. Harvey Jones says the recent recovery could have…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s what £15,000 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares on Thursday is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Taylor Wimpey shares finally had something to celebrate on Friday as the beaten-down FTSE 250 housebuilder rallied. What…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much would it take to turn an ISA into a £1,000-a-month passive income machine?

| Christopher Ruane

Focusing on dividend shares in well-known, big companies, what would it take for someone to target a four-figure monthly passive…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £13,400 annual income?

| Stephen Wright

£13,400 is the minimum required income for retirement. But how big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Want to aim for £31,353 more than the State Pension? A SIPP could be the answer

| James Beard

The State Pension offers a safety net, but here’s why you could consider a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for a…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Why are some investors rushing to sell BP shares?

| Stephen Wright

Some UK investors seem to be moving away from BP shares. But could the impact of the recent oil price…

Read more »