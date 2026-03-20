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Nvidia stock price forecast: could we see $300 in 2026?

Nvidia stock has paused for breath recently. However, Wall Street analysts seem to believe that it’s just a matter of time until it surges again.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
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Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock hasn’t done much recently. Over six months, it’s basically flat.

However, the consensus view among the professional analyst community is that the growth stock is poised for a significant move higher. Some analysts believe that it could actually hit $300 in the not-too-distant future.

Nvidia is powering the AI revolution

Earlier this week, Nvidia held its GTC AI conference. This provided investors with some insights into the company’s roadmap and growth potential.

There was a lot to be excited about. Anyone who tuned into CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote will understand that this company still has a lot of growth ahead of it.

In this keynote, Huang spent time talking about the company’s new Rubin platform. This is basically an AI supercomputer that consists of seven different Nvidia chips.

Designed to handle every stage of AI, it’s both powerful and efficient. Compared to the company’s current Blackwell systems, it offers up to 10x more inference throughput per watt and one-tenth the cost per token.

One thing that really jumped out at me was the scale of demand for this product and the current Blackwell chips. Huang said that through 2027, he expects $1trn in cumulative revenue between the two chip systems.

That’s a staggering amount of money. And it shows why Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world today.

Powering the robotaxi revolution

Looking beyond Rubin, there was lots of other exciting news. One thing worth highlighting was the company’s plans in the robotaxi space.

Here, Nvidia has partnered with a bunch of big-name automotive companies (Nissan, BYD, etc) to build self-driving cars. It has also partnered with Uber to launch a global fleet of robotaxis in the years ahead.

Share price forecasts

Since the GTC conference, Wall Street analysts have been scrambling to reiterate their Buy ratings for the stock and their price targets. And some of the price targets are miles above the current share price.

At least four different firms believe the stock can hit $300 over the next 12 months or so (one of these firms, Evercore ISI, is looking for $352). Another four firms have price targets of between $275 and $300.

Of course, such price targets need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Analysts’ research and models can be off the mark at times and often their price targets don’t come to fruition.

I’ll point out that there are plenty of risks that could derail the bullish thesis. These include a slowdown in AI spending, new products from competitors, and a broader market meltdown.

Personally though, I believe the chip stock is likely to experience another surge at some point soon as its valuation is actually quite low at present (the price-to-earnings ratio is only 22). So, I think it’s worth considering for a portfolio today.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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