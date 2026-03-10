Up 329%! 3 Top Growth Stocks For March 2026 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more.

Our monthly Fire ‘Best Buys Now‘ are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help investors build out their portfolios.

Here are the latest three picks from our team of experts.

Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) First Recommended In November 2019: +329%

While Shopify derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates.

derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates. Payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and marketing are only a few of the value-added options that merchants have when it comes to using it as a commerce platform, and each of these is a vital piece of its increasingly sticky pie.

Its third-quarter results showed it’s currently operating from a position of strength, with sales and profitability beating analyst expectations. Sales grew by 32% to $2.8bn while gross profit grew by 24% .

. The company benefited from a growing merchant base, international expansion (most prominently in Europe) and growth in offline business-to-business sales. There has been no notable change in business from tariffs.

In our view, the business remains well-positioned to continue growing through continued merchant growth, greater Shopify Payments penetration, international expansion, and larger retailers joining the platform (potentially helped by wins in the offline business).