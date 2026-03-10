Up 329%! 3 Top Growth Stocks For March 2026 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Fire ‘Best Buys Now‘ are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help investors build out their portfolios.
Here are the latest three picks from our team of experts.
Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)
First Recommended In November 2019: +329%
- While Shopify derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates.
- Payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and marketing are only a few of the value-added options that merchants have when it comes to using it as a commerce platform, and each of these is a vital piece of its increasingly sticky pie.
- Its third-quarter results showed it’s currently operating from a position of strength, with sales and profitability beating analyst expectations. Sales grew by 32% to $2.8bn while gross profit grew by 24%.
- The company benefited from a growing merchant base, international expansion (most prominently in Europe) and growth in offline business-to-business sales. There has been no notable change in business from tariffs.
- In our view, the business remains well-positioned to continue growing through continued merchant growth, greater Shopify Payments penetration, international expansion, and larger retailers joining the platform (potentially helped by wins in the offline business).