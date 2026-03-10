Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Up 329%! 3 Top Growth Stocks For March 2026 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Up 329%! 3 Top Growth Stocks For March 2026 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire ‘Best Buys Now‘ are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help investors build out their portfolios.

Here are the latest three picks from our team of experts.

Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

First Recommended In November 2019: +329%

  • While Shopify derives most of its revenue from taking slices of transactions processed on its platform, the true value is in the ecosystem it creates.
  • Payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and marketing are only a few of the value-added options that merchants have when it comes to using it as a commerce platform, and each of these is a vital piece of its increasingly sticky pie.
  • Its third-quarter results showed it’s currently operating from a position of strength, with sales and profitability beating analyst expectations. Sales grew by 32% to $2.8bn while gross profit grew by 24%.
  • The company benefited from a growing merchant base, international expansion (most prominently in Europe) and growth in offline business-to-business sales. There has been no notable change in business from tariffs.
  • In our view, the business remains well-positioned to continue growing through continued merchant growth, greater Shopify Payments penetration, international expansion, and larger retailers joining the platform (potentially helped by wins in the offline business).

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Mark Rogers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

| Simon Watkins

Greggs shares are trading at a serious discount to where they ‘should’ be, based on record sales, iconic branding and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares surge on energy prices, yet still look cheap. What’s the market missing?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent energy-price-led spike, BP shares look deeply undervalued just as cash flows strengthen and dividends climb. So, is…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A superb 7.7% forecast yield! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income superstar?

| Simon Watkins

My passive income portfolio is geared to maximising my dividend income with little effort from me, so should I buy…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of UK stocks that have experienced double-digit percentage falls within the past month. He thinks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

With global markets in meltdown, which UK shares are investors buying?

| James Beard

With events in the Middle East causing stock market chaos, here are the UK shares being bought by users of…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This growth stock just rocketed 43% in my ISA! What the heck is going on?

| Ben McPoland

Despite surging 43% yesterday, this growth stock remains 65% lower than it was just five months ago. Is it worth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash may be coming! 3 tips for ISA holders

| James Beard

Investors have enjoyed tremendous gains in recent years. But with another stock market crash likely, what can be done to…

Read more »