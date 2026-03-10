Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

Greggs shares are trading at a serious discount to where they ‘should’ be, based on record sales, iconic branding and rising digital demand, in my view.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have fallen sharply over the past two years, due mainly, I think, to wider cost-of-living effects.

However, its shift to longer opening hours, digital ordering and higher‑margin hot food has supported steady revenue growth throughout.

Yet even with this operational strength, the shares now trade at a steep discount to their estimated ‘fair value’.

So, where should the stock be trading?

Growth drivers

A risk to Greggs’ margins is any further surge in the cost of living, which may cause customers to reduce their spending. This was the main reason behind the 4% year-on-year fall in operating profit (to £187.5m) in its preliminary 2025 results, released on 3 March.

However, the numbers overall also highlighted a business continuing to build long-term commercial momentum across sales, channels and formats.

Indeed, total sales rose 6.8% year on year to a record £2.151bn. This was driven by steady like-for-like growth of 2.4% and the opening of 121 net new shops.

This in turn reflected strong performance in higher‑traffic formats such as retail parks, travel hubs, and drive-throughs. It also saw a rising contribution from digital channels, including click & collect, delivery via Just Eat and Uber, and its loyalty programme.

At the same time, business-to-business revenue increased 9.2% to £254m, underpinned by growing momentum in franchise and grocery partnerships.

Further growth momentum is likely to come from its sweet-spot positioning among its competitors. It is often seen as cheaper and faster than many major fast-food chains. It has a lower price point and broader savoury range than many of the major coffee chains. And it can argue that it is fresher and more convenient than many supermarket meal deals.

Together, these drivers show a business delivering top-line growth and expanding its strategic footprint, even as short-term cost pressures weigh on profit.

What’s the stock really worth?

The best valuation method is discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, I feel, based on my experience as a former senior investment bank trader.

It clearly identifies where any company’s share price should be priced, based on forecast cash flows for the underlying business. In doing this, it produces a clean, standalone valuation that is unaffected by over- or undervaluations across a business sector.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling for Greggs is more bearish than mine. However, my modelling — including a 7.2% discount rate — shows the shares to be 34% undervalued at their current £16.58 price. Therefore, my calculations see their ‘fair value’ as £25.12.

This gap between the stock’s price and value is crucial for long-term investor profits. This is because a share’s price tends to converge to its fair value over time. So for Greggs, this major gap suggests a potentially superb buying opportunity to consider if those DCF assumptions hold.

My investment view

Greggs stands out to me as a rare combination of record sales momentum, expanding market reach and iconic branding.

Its growing digital ecosystem, rising loyalty‑programme usage and accelerating business-to-business partnerships add further support for growth.

I already have a holding — Marks and Spencer — in the food retail sector, so adding another would unbalance my portfolio.

However, given Greggs’ strong fundamentals and heavily discounted price, I think it well worth the attention of other investors.

Simon Watkins has positions in Marks And Spencer Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares surge on energy prices, yet still look cheap. What’s the market missing?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent energy-price-led spike, BP shares look deeply undervalued just as cash flows strengthen and dividends climb. So, is…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A superb 7.7% forecast yield! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE passive income superstar?

| Simon Watkins

My passive income portfolio is geared to maximising my dividend income with little effort from me, so should I buy…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

These 2 UK stocks just got insanely cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a couple of UK stocks that have experienced double-digit percentage falls within the past month. He thinks…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

With global markets in meltdown, which UK shares are investors buying?

| James Beard

With events in the Middle East causing stock market chaos, here are the UK shares being bought by users of…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This growth stock just rocketed 43% in my ISA! What the heck is going on?

| Ben McPoland

Despite surging 43% yesterday, this growth stock remains 65% lower than it was just five months ago. Is it worth…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash may be coming! 3 tips for ISA holders

| James Beard

Investors have enjoyed tremendous gains in recent years. But with another stock market crash likely, what can be done to…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks are now dirt cheap!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy as the market slumps? Here's a fallen hero to consider --…

Read more »