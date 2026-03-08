Motley Fool Premium
Is a Stocks and Shares ISA the better option for retirement?

Mark Hartley delves into the pros and cons of using a Stocks and Shares ISA for retirement, highlighting one popular UK investment pick.

Mark Hartley
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

In the UK, investors have several options for wealth management: Cash ISAs, Stocks and Shares ISAs, and pensions like Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs). Each offers lucrative tax benefits, but they work very differently.

So when thinking long term (ie for retirement), what’s the best option?

ISA types

Think of a Cash ISA as a safe money box at the bank. Interest is tax‑free, but the rate is often only a bit above inflation, so spending power may barely grow over time.

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, you can invest in multiple assets. Values bounce around, but over 10-20 years, shares beat cash. That’s because companies can raise prices, grow profits, and pay dividends that compound.

A SIPP’s powerful for retirement: you get tax relief on what you pay in, and the investments grow tax‑free. The catch is, your money’s locked up until at least your mid‑50s and withdrawals are taxed as income.

If you might need access earlier, a Stocks and Shares ISA often fits better than a SIPP. To say which is the best is hard as it depends on personal circumstances. But whichever you choose, the core benefit typically involves tax-free compounding returns. 

But which types of stocks make good long-term investments? Let’s look at one well-known UK company as an example

A high street staple

Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) is a familiar UK supermarket chain offering groceries, homewares and clothing. It also owns the popular multifaceted (tech, toys, home, garden, appliances, games etc) retailer Argos, and has a big presence both in‑store and online.

Recently, the group’s been executing a ‘Next Level Sainsbury’s’ plan. The aim? To optimise its value and grow its digital and delivery services, which has helped lift sales, profits and cash generation in recent years.

Numbers-wise, it exhibits the kind of growth and stability wanted in a long-term compounder.

The shares are up 58% over five years and earnings are up 160% year on year. The dividend yield sits around 4%, and the group’s paid an uninterrupted dividend for 37 years. Cash coverage is particularly impressive, covering the dividend 5.7 times.

That mix of reliability and headroom is exactly what income investors like to see.

Aside from a strong dividend policy, it’s also initiated share buybacks, supported by the sale of its banking operations.

Challenges

Even established outfits like Sainsbury’s don’t have it easy. In the competitive UK grocery market, Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons edge in on its share. Plus, value chains such as Aldi and Lidl push hard on price and promotions.

In a tough environment where shoppers are very price sensitive, the pressure’s intense. It’s already a low-margin sector, so even small cost increases or price wars with discounters can hit profits hard.

To Sainsbury’s credit, its own‑label ranges and Nectar loyalty programme help it gain market share against discounters. Additionally, Argos, Tu Clothing and its online ops help drive non‑food sales.

The bottom line

Given its market position, improving profits and disciplined capital returns, Sainsbury’s looks attractive. It’s not risk‑free, of course, with competitive pressure and thin margins threatening future returns.

But for investors seeking dividend income and moderate growth with defensive qualities, I think it’s worth considering.

Whether opting for a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP, companies with steady earnings and sustainable dividends are the cornerstone of good retirement portfolios.

