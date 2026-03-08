Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Does the Lloyds share price suddenly look like a bargain again?

Does the Lloyds share price suddenly look like a bargain again?

After a brilliant run the Lloyds share price was starting to look a little overstretched, says Harvey Jones. But does the recent dip offer a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London

Image source: Getty Images

There’s a school of thought that the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price surge is over. Is that true?

The FTSE 100 bank has had a brilliant run, rocketing roughly 300% since the pandemic. To a degree, the quick money has been made. I’ve seen that myself. When I bought the shares three years ago, they were trading at roughly 41p. Last month they topped £1.

I bought when the price-to-earnings ratio was six and the price-to-book value just 0.4. Last month, the P/E hit 17 and the P/B topped at 1.2. Lloyds wasn’t the bargain it was.

FTSE 100 cyclical stock

There’s another worry. Banks have been generating bumper profits thanks to higher interest rates, which allow them to widen the margin between what they pay savers and charge borrowers. But with inflation expected to retreat back to the 2% target, many assumed profits might fall too.

It’s a similar story with dividends. I bagged a trailing yield of 5%. Lately, that’s slipped to 3.2%. A higher share price, lower yield and potentially shrinking profits don’t exactly scream Buy. Also, banking stocks tend to be cyclical, rising and falling with business confidence, consumer sentiment and the broader economy. After the party, we may be feeling the pain.

When I last wrote about Lloyds last Sunday (1 March), I concluded the fun was over but the stock would still be a steady compounder over the years. A lot has happened since. War has erupted in Iran, rattling global markets. Lloyds shares are down more than 10% over the past month, although they’re still up 32% over the year.

Following that dip, the metrics look a little more tempting again. The P/E ratio has retreated to 13.8, while the trailing yield crept towards 3.9%.

Valuation down, dividend yield up

There could be more income ahead, as the board continues to hike the dividend each year. Analysts currently forecast a yield of 4.4% for full-year 2026, climbing to 5.25% in 2027. Also, as the oil price rises, and threatens to drive up inflation, banks may maintain their higher net interest margins. On the other hand, a slowing economy would hurt, and increase loan impairments.

Today, Lloyds looks a bit more attractive than it did, but it’s not a dramatic shift. It’s only been a week, but with markets tense, there could be more volatility to come. And a potentially lower entry point.

Anyone considering Lloyds should also look at the other FTSE 100 banks too. Barclays has fallen more than 15% over the past month. It now trades on a notably cheaper P/E ratio of roughly 9.5. Since I already hold Lloyds, Barclays is at the top of my shopping list.

Tragically, the conflict in Iran could easily drag on. Some investors will be tempted to wait for even lower prices. Timing the bottom of the market is almost impossible, and prices can rally fast. Investors tempted by the dip in banking stocks shouldn’t leave it too long. For long-term investors, I still think Lloyds is worth considering today. One option is to drip feed money into the stock, taking advantage of any further falls. Which is exactly what I’ll be doing with Barclays.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Will we see a catastrophic stock market crash next week?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how investors should respond to the current uncertainty, and urges investors to stay calm even if the…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month! The Barclays share price looks like a screaming buy for me

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has had his eyes on the Barclays share price for ages. As markets plunge, this may be his…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m betting big on these 2 FTSE 100 stocks in the age of AI

| Ben McPoland

This pair of FTSE 100 stocks couldn't be more different. So why are they big positions in my Stocks and…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is last week’s dip in the Rolls-Royce share price a brilliant buying opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Even the Rolls-Royce share price can't shake off current stock market turmoil, but Harvey Jones says the FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

It’s time to prepare for a stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon expects the stock market to keep rising in 2026. However, looking further out, he sees the potential for…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 1,938 shares in this 8.4%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

An investment of £5,000 in this amazing passive income stock could generate £422 in dividends this year. And things could…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

A red-hot UK growth name to consider buying in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

With exposure to data centres, defence, and nuclear power, is Avingtrans an under-the-radar steal for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 250 firm that’s averaged 32% annual growth since 1982

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 250's home to one of the UK’s most impressive growth stories. But while it owns well-known brands, most…

Read more »