Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 2,500 shares in this fast-growing FTSE company that’s helping the UK government with AI

£1,000 buys 2,500 shares in this fast-growing FTSE company that’s helping the UK government with AI

This 40p FTSE stock could do well as the UK government scrambles to update its out-of-date tech systems, says Edward Sheldon.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of FTSE companies are making investors money at the moment. Already this year, some UK shares have risen more than 30%.

Looking for a stock with significant potential? This small-cap company that’s helping the UK government with digital transformation may be worth considering.

A tech stock with momentum

The stock in focus today is Made Tech Group (LSE: MTEC). It’s a leading provider of digital, data, and technology services to the UK public sector.

It came to the market back in 2021 (via an IPO) at the height of the Covid tech bubble. It then crashed spectacularly in 2022 as interest rates rose and investors lost interest in growth companies.

It’s now rising though, thanks to strong growth in the business (as the UK government scrambles to get itself fit for the digital age). Over the last two years, it has roughly quadrupled in price.

Currently, it trades for about 40p. That means a £1,000 investment buys approximately 2,500 shares.

Supporting the government in the AI era

In my view, there’s a lot to like about this company from an investment perspective. For a start, the backdrop looks very favorable.

Today, the company is helping the government adopt modern technology and get itself up to speed digitally. Think better, more reliable data along with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to drive efficiency.

In its recent H1 results, it noted that UK government strategy papers and reviews have consistently reinforced the role of digital, data, and technology in generating better outcomes in public services. It added that, against a backdrop of ongoing fiscal pressure, these priorities remain firmly embedded within departmental plans.

So, assuming that the government doesn’t do a U-turn on its digital transformation plans, Made Tech looks well placed for growth. Note that in its H1 results, it said that it looks forward to sharing the details of contract awards over the coming months.

“AI continues to be a significant focus across government and the public sector, with the potential to drive meaningful improvements in public services, from improved healthcare outcomes to more efficient administration. The successful application of AI depends on reliable data, modern platforms, and robust digital infrastructure, areas in which Made Tech has deep expertise.”
Made Tech Group, H1 2026 results

Strong results

Recent performance has also been very strong. For example, for the six months to the end of November, revenue was up 28% year on year to £27.8m while adjusted EBITDA was up 35% to £2.4m.

Looking ahead, the company said that adjusted EBITDA for the full year is likely to be “materially ahead” of market consensus as contractor mix, utilisation, and operational leverage continue to improve. Note that it had a contracted backlog of £74.4m at the end of the period.

Attractive valuation

One other thing to like is the company’s valuation. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is under 20.

As for the price-to-sales ratio, that’s close to 1 (which is really low). So, we have growth at a reasonable price.

It’s worth pointing out that contract awards can be lumpy with this company. In other words, growth in the future may not be linear.

All things considered though, I see a lot of investment potential. I believe it’s worthy of further research.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »