Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 could hit 11,000 within days. What next?

The FTSE 100 could hit 11,000 within days. What next?

The FTSE 100’s had an amazing 2025, comfortably outperforming the S&P 500. James Beard examines the reasons why and considers whether it will last.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 continues to roar ahead. In early January, it broke through the 10,000 barrier for the first time. And since the start of 2026, it’s risen by nearly 10%. If this rate of progress continues, it’ll reach 11,000 within a couple of weeks (13 March).   

If it does, it’ll be the fastest rise of 1,000 points since the index was launched in January 1984. But what’s driving this performance? And will it last? Let’s see.

Renewed enthusiasm

The index is dominated by stocks that could, perhaps unkindly, be described as old-fashioned.

Banks, providers of industrial goods and services, and miners account for 36% of the value of the FTSE 100. With precious metals prices soaring, and growing concerns about how artificial intelligence (AI) might disrupt specific sectors, these asset-heavy stocks are proving popular with investors once more.

In particular, it appears as though the Footsie’s more traditional stocks are benefiting from current uncertainty about how AI could affect data and software companies.

Ironically, the business that’s responsible for running the index – the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) – is one of those caught in the fallout. Since February 2025, the stock’s tanked 27%.

And on 3 February, it slumped 12.8% after it was announced that AI company Anthropic had launched a series of plugins that can automate mundane tasks. As yet, the American company hasn’t produced anything that’s likely to be a direct threat to the London Stock Exchange Group but the direction of travel appears to be a concern for investors.

That’s because the group also provides data, analytics, and risk management services.

An opportunity or a threat?

However, I see the group’s vast data resource as a strength and something that’s likely to help it see off the threat of these AI tools. Indeed, it’s sometimes hard to get your head around the quantity of information it holds.

The group says its ‘Tick History – PCAP’ repository for “ultra-high-quality” global market data holds 80 petabytes of information, equivalent to 1.6bn filing cabinets filled with documents. Every day, its real-time data service transmits over 230bn messages.

Data like this can be valuable to customers, which is why they pay a premium price for accessing it. There’s also minimal extra cost involved in providing it to another user. In 2025, it reported a gross profit margin of over 90%. It also prides itself on its accuracy. Anyone who’s used AI products will know they’re still prone to errors.

At the moment, I see no immediate threat to the group’s business. In fact, I think the AI-induced share price slump is a buying opportunity. At the moment (1 March), it’s trading on an attractive 20 times its adjusted 2025 earnings. I reckon it’s too early to write off the London Stock Exchange Group. That’s why I think it’s worth considering.

Looking ahead

Of course, it’s impossible to know for sure whether the FTSE 100 will reach 11,000. And if it does, it’s even more difficult to accurately predict what will happen thereafter.

But history suggests the index will continue to climb. Remember, it started at 1,000 and has risen steadily despite several economic downturns, global conflicts, Brexit, and a pandemic. That’s why I believe the stock market is the best way of building long-term wealth.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BP share price is back above 500p — but is there more to come?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees strong cash flow, upstream growth, and rising oil prices changing…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

IAG shares have slumped 6%, so is this a dip-buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

IAG shares have on Monday (2 March) slumped to their lowest level for the year. Are they now too cheap…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 top UK defence shares and an ETF to consider buying as geopolitical instability hits the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can UK investors afford to ignore defence shares given the extremely unstable geopolitical environment across the world today?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays and HSBC shares are plunging today – is this my moment?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones holds Lloyds, but has been wary of buying Barclays and HSBS shares too because they've done a little…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

The BP and Shell share price are soaring today – are we looking at another massive spike?

| Harvey Jones

As Middle East tensions explode, the BP and Shell share price are inevitably back in the spotlight. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 of my top FTSE 100 stocks just fell back into value territory. I’m buying

| Stephen Wright

Instability in Iran has send Informa’s share price down 10% in a day. But Stephen Wright's adding it to his…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

An 8.7% forecast dividend yield! 1 of the best FTSE income stocks to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial sector gem’s soaring payouts make it one of the most overlooked stocks to buy for huge…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Lloyds shares look 42% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds' shares have cooled lately, yet its earnings momentum and upgraded targets suggest that the real move higher in price…

Read more »