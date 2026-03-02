Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Investing in Greggs shares? Don’t miss these 3 things tomorrow

Investing in Greggs shares? Don’t miss these 3 things tomorrow

Greggs shares have been under pressure of late. Ken Hall has a few things that he’s watching intently ahead of tomorrow’s full-year results.

Posted by
Ken Hall
I’ve been writing for The Motley Fool UK for a couple of years now, focusing on clear, balanced investing ideas and the stories behind the numbers. I completed my undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and have pursued postgraduate studies to further expand my investment knowledge. My investing outlook is simple: aim for financial freedom by combining patience, diversification, and the power of compounding over time. I’m drawn to businesses that can deliver both income and growth across different sectors, because I think most investors are better served by a resilient mix than by trying to time the market. Favourite quote? Warren Buffett nails it: “If you aren’t comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, don’t own it for 10 minutes.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have been under pressure since the start of 2025. With the bakery chain set to release its full-year results for the year ended 27 December on Tuesday (3 March), I’ve picked out a few critical things to watch for investors considering buying in.

Setting the scene

There’s no doubt it’s been a difficult trading period with the UK economy not at its strongest.

The company is expected to announce a year-on-year decline in pre-tax profits amid subdued consumer confidence and challenges from widespread use of appetite-suppression medications.

That comes after a January update in which management said Q4 sales had increased 7.4% year on year and that the full-year results were to be in line with previous guidance.

Greggs shares have struggled of late, falling 24% in the past 12 months to 1,582p as I write ahead of Monday’s market open.

Inflationary pressure on margins

The first thing investors should watch closely is the company’s profit margins

Management has been vocal about its pricing strategy, balancing the need to cover costs without alienating its core customer base. If tomorrow’s results show that the company has maintained or even expanded its operating margin it could signal a pathway to further profitability.

Conversely, any significant margin compression could raise questions about whether further price rises are needed, potentially denting demand.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) figure will be particularly revealing here. EBITDA strips out non-operational noise and shows the true profitability of the core bakery business.

Store expansion and like-for-like growth

The second critical metric is the balance between new store openings and like-for-like sales growth.

The company has been on an aggressive expansion drive, opening dozens of new outlets each year. But the real test of underlying demand is whether existing stores are also increasing sales.

Investors will also want to hear updated guidance on the store rollout plan which aims to deliver 120 net new stores in 2026. Any scaling back of expansion targets could be interpreted as a loss of confidence in the growth opportunity.

Consumer confidence and the outlook

The third factor to watch is management’s commentary on consumer behaviour and the outlook for the year ahead. With household budgets still under pressure, any signs that customers are trading down or visiting less frequently would be concerning.

If the business sees strong demand for new products and continued footfall I imagine that will be well received by the market.

The case for caution

The results are worth watching for those investors who currently own or are considering buying Greggs shares.

The company’s share price has been under pressure and the operating environment is challenging. However, January’s update provided some hope of a clearer pathway forward and potential profitability gains.

If we see stronger demand, growing margins, and a positive management tone, I think the Greggs share price could climb as a result and may be worth considering.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BP share price is back above 500p — but is there more to come?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees strong cash flow, upstream growth, and rising oil prices changing…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

IAG shares have slumped 6%, so is this a dip-buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

IAG shares have on Monday (2 March) slumped to their lowest level for the year. Are they now too cheap…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 top UK defence shares and an ETF to consider buying as geopolitical instability hits the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can UK investors afford to ignore defence shares given the extremely unstable geopolitical environment across the world today?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barclays and HSBC shares are plunging today – is this my moment?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones holds Lloyds, but has been wary of buying Barclays and HSBS shares too because they've done a little…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

The BP and Shell share price are soaring today – are we looking at another massive spike?

| Harvey Jones

As Middle East tensions explode, the BP and Shell share price are inevitably back in the spotlight. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 of my top FTSE 100 stocks just fell back into value territory. I’m buying

| Stephen Wright

Instability in Iran has send Informa’s share price down 10% in a day. But Stephen Wright's adding it to his…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

An 8.7% forecast dividend yield! 1 of the best FTSE income stocks to buy today?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial sector gem’s soaring payouts make it one of the most overlooked stocks to buy for huge…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Lloyds shares look 42% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds' shares have cooled lately, yet its earnings momentum and upgraded targets suggest that the real move higher in price…

Read more »