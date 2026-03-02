Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 34%, I think this FTSE 100 stock’s a top share to consider in March!

Down 34%, I think this FTSE 100 stock’s a top share to consider in March!

This FTSE 100 share’s slumped in value as software stocks across the globe have retraced. Royston Wild asks: is this a top dip-buying opportunity?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is striking new heights as demand for cheap UK stocks soars. It’s a whisker away from 11,000, and could well take out this key milestone in March. But not all blue-chip shares are keeping pace.

Take Sage Group (LSE:SGE). This FTSE-listed company plummeted in 2025, and hasn’t exactly got the current calendar year off to a flyer. But could this mark an attractive dip-buying opportunity for patient investors?

I think so, and believe it could rebound strongly in 2026. Here’s why, along with an explanation as to why it’s a top stock to consider.

Cheap as chips

Like hundreds of software stocks the world over, Sage shares have toppled amid mounting worries over artificial intelligence (AI) disruption. At 830p per share, they’re down 20% since 1 January. They’ve dropped more than a third over a year (34%).

Has the market overreacted though? We’re still at the early stages of the AI revolution, so it’s hard to make a definitive conclusion. But investors are certainly spooked, fearing businesses will switch to cheaper alternatives for their accounting, payrolls and HR functions.

But here’s the thing: after Sage’s price correction, it’s possible that this danger’s more than reflected in its rock-bottom valuation. Today, the tech giant trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.5 times. That’s some way below the long-term average of roughly 31.

Is Sage AI-resistant?

In public at least, the FTSE 100 company’s putting on a brave face. In fact, it argues that AI has strengthened its business model, not weakened it.

You might be thinking “ah, but of course the company would say that”! But early evidence suggests it might be onto something. Its organic sales growth accelerated to 10% between October and December, which the company put down to the integration of the Sage Copilot tool in its products.

Again, these are early days. But I’m optimistic Sage can thrive in the AI era for many reasons. Accounting is a complex, highly regulated process and subject to different laws across regions. This creates natural barriers.

There’s also the trust issue — will businesses want to give control to critical processes like tax compliance to a new AI tool? I’m not so sure. In this regard Sage holds a trump card, with a track record of providing reliable accounting solutions since the early 80s.

The final thing to remember is that Sage’s products aren’t that expensive. In the UK, its more advanced AI-assisted Accounting Plus package is just £59 a month, plus VAT. At these prices, I’m not sure businesses will up and leave in massive numbers, and especially considering the points we’ve discussed.

A top FTSE 100 share

So will Sage’s share price rebound in 2026? I can’t be certain, naturally. None of us can. However, I have a feeling that fears over AI disruption here may have been overblown, leading to a potential price recovery. For more risk-tolerant investors, I think it’s a top FTSE 100 stock to consider.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

Experts think this penny stock could rise by 80% or more in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a penny stock that has the potential to soar this year if international expansion pays off,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for Barclays shares, after this shock 15% slump?

| Alan Oscroft

What a tangled web we encounter when we look too deeply into the workings of the global banking sector. Barclays…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price rise 5% or 36% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price hit new heights after stunning full-year results on Thursday (26 February). Can the FTSE 100 firm keep…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Airtel Africa’s shares are up as others on the FTSE 100 plummet. What’s going on?

| James Beard

With yet another conflict starting in the Middle East, James Beard notes that investors are still buying Airtel Africa’s shares.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Hot dates for dividend investors to mark in their March diaries

| Alan Oscroft

The year's stock market gains might be taking some edge off high yields, but UK dividend investors still have plenty…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Is it time to snap up Nvidia stock, after it fell 9% on Q4 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia makes a laughing stock of naysayers and their doom-and-gloom moods yet again, but the stock responds with a hefty…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a second income of £2,700 a month in 2050?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a 6%-yielding stock from the FTSE 100 index that could contribute towards an attractive second income.

Read more »

Iberian plane on runway
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to snap up my highest conviction UK share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this beaten-down UK share and reckons it offers some of the most exciting…

Read more »