Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Are red-hot BAE Systems and Babcock shares simply unstoppable now?

Are red-hot BAE Systems and Babcock shares simply unstoppable now?

Worrying events in the Middle East have given BAE Systems and Babcock shares another big push. Harvey Jones asks how much higher they can fly from here.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) jumped another 5%+ this morning (2 March), with Babcock (LSE: BAB) shares rising slightly too. These two FTSE 100 defence stocks have already been turbocharged by geopolitical tensions. As the conflict in Iran escalates, they’ve got another lift. Can anything stop them?

Lately, nothing has stood in their way. Both FTSE 100 stocks took off after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and have only climbed since. The BAE Systems share price is up 52% over the last 12 months, and 336% over five, with dividends on top. Babcock International Group’s performance is even more eye-watering. Its shares are up 104% over one year and 420% over five.

FTSE 100 offensive sector

Europe is rearming to counter Vladimir Putin, and now we have Iran to worry about. If China moves on Taiwan, we could soon have the hat-trick. That’s not taking into account the unpredictable reactions in the White House. It’s a sad reflection on humanity.

These multiple threats do make UK defence stocks a compelling proposition, but investors must tread carefully. The old investment rules still apply, so be wary of chasing past performance, and overpaying for an asset. 

BAE Systems and Babcock are both expensive by conventional metrics, their price-to-earnings ratios are now pushing 27. That’s comfortably above today’s FTSE 100 average of around 18. 

To give those numbers more context, the average BAE Systems P/E over the last 10 years has been around 18 times earnings. In the last decade, Babcock’s P/E has fallen as low as 3.5. However, this was skewed by a spell of plunging earnings around the pandemic.

Rising profits and order backlogs

BAE Systems’ full-year results in February showed underlying operating profit up 12% to £3.32bn in 2025, beating forecasts. Its order backlog hit a record £83.6bn, while net debt fell 22% to £3.84bn. Babcock’s last full set landed on 21 November. Underlying operating profit was up 19% to £201m, while its contract backlog hit £9.9bn.

Yet lately, investors have begun to appear wary. Shares in both BAE Systems and Babcock are actually lower than they were a week ago, as investors suspected they’d flown as high as they could for now. Some will have taken profits.

Today, conflict with Iran is priced in, so it could take something else to drive them even higher. That could come in the shape of the UK announcing a big defence spending boost, or still more big contract wins. On the other hand, if we get some kind of peace deal, both shares could retreat in short order. At least until the next threat emerges.

It’s interesting to see BAE Systems rising much faster than Babcock today, but not hugely surprising. It’s the bigger, broader defence play, the go-to stock for investors in times of trouble. Also, Babcock has outperformed lately, and investors may feel BAE will flex its superior muscle power.

For investors seeking exposure to the defence sector, both stocks merit consideration with a long-term view. No share climbs forever, but sadly, the winds of war are firmly in BAE Systems’ and Babcock’s favour today.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

Experts think this penny stock could rise by 80% or more in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a penny stock that has the potential to soar this year if international expansion pays off,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for Barclays shares, after this shock 15% slump?

| Alan Oscroft

What a tangled web we encounter when we look too deeply into the workings of the global banking sector. Barclays…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price rise 5% or 36% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price hit new heights after stunning full-year results on Thursday (26 February). Can the FTSE 100 firm keep…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Airtel Africa’s shares are up as others on the FTSE 100 plummet. What’s going on?

| James Beard

With yet another conflict starting in the Middle East, James Beard notes that investors are still buying Airtel Africa’s shares.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Hot dates for dividend investors to mark in their March diaries

| Alan Oscroft

The year's stock market gains might be taking some edge off high yields, but UK dividend investors still have plenty…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Is it time to snap up Nvidia stock, after it fell 9% on Q4 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia makes a laughing stock of naysayers and their doom-and-gloom moods yet again, but the stock responds with a hefty…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a second income of £2,700 a month in 2050?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a 6%-yielding stock from the FTSE 100 index that could contribute towards an attractive second income.

Read more »

Iberian plane on runway
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to snap up my highest conviction UK share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this beaten-down UK share and reckons it offers some of the most exciting…

Read more »