Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares after the 9% dip?

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares after the 9% dip?

Up a mind-blowing 1,040% in five years, Rolls-Royce shares are taking a well-deserved breather. Is this my chance to be greedy?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares motored to a new record at the end of last month, reaching an intraday high of 1,420p. This followed the FTSE 100 engine maker’s full-year 2025 results, which were excellent.

Two days later however, the US and Israel began bombing Iran, sending the FTSE 100 down sharply. The Rolls-Royce share price has now pulled back to 1,292p, as I type, a fall of around 9% from its high.

I’ve been waiting for a dip to consider buying more shares. Is this the opportunity I’ve been waiting for?

The platform’s burning no more

It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce stock has been a mind-bogglingly good investment in recent years. In fact, nothing comes remotely close to matching its return since March 2021.

Five-year return (excluding dividends)
Rolls-Royce 1,040%
Babcock International 448%
BAE Systems 362%
Airtel Africa 324%
Fresnillo 285%

Of course, these other firms listed weren’t on the brink during Covid, so this explains some of the outperformance. Yet there’s no denying that CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç has done an amazing job extinguishing the flames on what he called the “burning platform” (ie the old Rolls-Royce).

Last year, the company’s underlying operating margin reached 17.3%, up from 10.3% in 2023. Bear in mind the original target back in 2023 was for an operating margin 13%-15% by 2027. So it has obliterated that goal two years early!

Meanwhile, free cash flow came in at £3.27bn, up from £1.26bn in 2023. And the balance sheet is far less of a concern these days, with gross debt reduced from £3.6bn to £2.8bn last year.

In a show of confidence in its financial future, Rolls-Royce announced a massive multi-year share buyback programme, totalling £7bn-£9bn from 2026 to 2028.

Finally, the mid-term targets were upgraded (yet again).

Source: Rolls-Royce

Optionality

I first bought Rolls-Royce shares in mid-2023 at 149p, then added again in 2024 at 475p and last year at 624p. The thing that attracted me was that the engineering firm appeared to have multiple avenues of growth. Often called optionality, this is something I look for in investments.

At its core, Rolls’ Civil Aerospace division should benefit from the rise of long-haul travel. Plane maker Airbus projects a need for 9,170 new widebody aircraft over the next 20 years, including both passenger planes and freighters.

Meanwhile, massive military budget hikes across Europe should bolster the Defence unit. Last year, Rolls-Royce secured lucrative aftermarket contracts worth more than £1.5bn with the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of War.

Then further out there are small modular reactors (SMRs), which will be necessary for nations aiming to reach net zero targets. The company’s unique nuclear capabilities makes it well-placed to become a global leader in this massive emerging market.

One area I underestimated was the Power Systems division, which is growing strongly due to soaring power generation demand driven by AI data centres.

Buy more shares?

So I’m more than happy with what I see financially and operationally here. But what about the valuation?

Unfortunately, the forward price-to-earnings ratio is 36. Here, I think the stock is priced for perfection. But with war raging in the Middle East, flights being diverted, and global supply chains already strained, we’re sadly not living in a perfect world.

For me then, I see better opportunities in the FTSE 100. But if Rolls-Royce keeps dipping, I’ll reassess.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, BAE Systems, Fresnillo Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Legal & General’s share price just fell 6%, pushing the dividend yield to 9%. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General's share price is now about 14% below its 2026 high. As a result, the dividend yield on…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Which are the best stocks to buy ahead of a potential market crash?

| Stephen Wright

Should investors follow Warren Buffett and stop buying stocks to build cash reserves? Or are there better ways to prepare…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This critical stock market indicator’s flashing red! Should investors be worried?

| Mark Hartley

As a key sign of market overvaluation starts declining, our writer weighs up the likelihood of a stock market crash…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

1 FTSE 100 share for potent passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I love earning passive income -- money made outside of work. Right now, I'm working on claiming a bigger share…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares tipped to increase payouts by 40% (or more) by 2028

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines the forecasts of three dividend shares expected to make huge jumps in the coming three years. But…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash could be a massive passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Passive income investors might be drawn towards the huge dividend yields on offer in a stock market crash. But is…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

Legal & General yields 8.9% — but how secure is the dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Legal & General has increased its dividend per share again and launched a massive share buyback. The City seems lukewarm…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 345% with a P/E of just 13.8! I’m betting my favourite FTSE 250 stock keeps smashing it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones celebrates a brilliant recovery play as this beaten-down stock comes roaring back into the FTSE 250. Can its…

Read more »