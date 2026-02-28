Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why March could be huge for this penny stock with a 7% yield

Why March could be huge for this penny stock with a 7% yield

This penny stock has a P/E ratio of 8 and is yielding 7.7% right now. Ken Hall thinks March could be a massive month for the stock and its investors.

Posted by
Ken Hall
I’ve been writing for The Motley Fool UK for a couple of years now, focusing on clear, balanced investing ideas and the stories behind the numbers. I completed my undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and have pursued postgraduate studies to further expand my investment knowledge. My investing outlook is simple: aim for financial freedom by combining patience, diversification, and the power of compounding over time. I’m drawn to businesses that can deliver both income and growth across different sectors, because I think most investors are better served by a resilient mix than by trying to time the market. Favourite quote? Warren Buffett nails it: “If you aren’t comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, don’t own it for 10 minutes.”
Published
| More on:

Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

A penny stock can look sleepy right up until a results day forces the market to take it seriously again.

I’ve got one UK household goods company in my sights that sells into millions of UK homes via major retailers but has seen its stock price come under pressure.

With signs that its underlying sales mix could be improving and a key reporting date coming up in March, here’s what I’m watching right now. 

Under-pressure penny stock

The penny stock in question is Ultimate Products (LSE: ULTP). The company designs and distributes branded household goods, the kind that rarely grabs headlines but reliably fills shelves.

March matters because the company is due to announce its interim financial results on 24 March 2026. That should give investors a proper read on whether or not management has steadied the ship after a period of weaker demand.

A recent half-year trading update for the six months to 31 January 2026 said trading was in line with expectations, despite a soft UK market for general merchandise. What really caught my eye was a shifting sales mix rather than just the headline volumes.

The update flagged that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the half is expected to be around £5m.

Net bank debt dropped from £14.1m at 31 December 2025 to £9.7m in the latest update. That also brought the net bank debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio below the company’s policy target of 1 times.

Valuation

If the March results show the company is converting profit into cash, the current valuation could look cheap.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8 and a trailing dividend yield of 7.7% as I write, this could be of interest to income investors.

Of course, there is more to the story than just headline figures. The share price has been volatile and is down 33% in the last 12 months to 53.5p as I write on 26 February.

Continued pressure on sales and profit margins is clearly worrying investors. There’s also the risks that come with investing in penny stocks more broadly.

Liquidity is limited, and the company’s modest market cap means its share price could experience a big swing based on any updates.

The other factor to consider is that these types of dividends are rarely ‘set and forget’. Put simply, I wouldn’t be relying on the company’s 7.7% yield to achieve my passive income goals.

The company has been leaning further into proprietary brands, which typically offer more control over product, positioning, and pricing. If the March report shows that this mix shift is supporting steadier margins, then the valuation may be reflecting last year’s worries more than this year’s reality.

Key takeaways

This month’s focus for me is simple. If the company’s homewares model can keep generating dependable earnings and debt remains low despite challenging retail conditions, I think the stock is worth considering.

Of course, there are big risks when investing in penny stocks like this. However, if sales volumes and margins are strong on 24 March, I might just look at buying when I get the funds.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

