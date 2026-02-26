Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » If robots do take over, here’s where I think Tesla stock goes

If robots do take over, here’s where I think Tesla stock goes

Jon Smith muses about a world that could quickly become a reality of robots being mainstream, and talks through the impact on Tesla stock.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors (myself included) are increasingly seeing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as not just a car company. Rather, it’s pushing ahead with AI, including robotics. When it comes to Tesla stock, its humanoid robot project (Optimus) and robotaxis are now viewed as major future value drivers. So if robots do really take off globally in the coming couple of years, what does it mean for the stock price?

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The best-case scenario

Let’s say Optimus is developed to a point where the device can be sold for $20k-$30k, as some suggest. This would make it affordable for many. Tesla already has plans for limited sales in 2026, with the goal to ramp up production to a million units per year. If it can achieve this, at a $25k price point, that’s an additional $25bn in annual revenue. For perspective, it generated $94.83bn in revenue for 2025. Therefore, it represents a significant financial boost to the company.

More than that, it’s a completely new stream of income for the business. It’s not detracting from car sales, rather, it can provide a new area of growth going forward. Investors would likely see this as beneficial not only for future profits, but also for diversifying the risk away from other operations.

If robots do become mainstream, the management team’s focus is likely to pivot to this area. As a result, it could cause investors to value the business more like an AI company or a software platform. At the moment, these areas carry higher valuations than car companies, based on the growth trajectory.

It’s hard to pin down a specific level for Tesla’s stock to reach in this scenario. But if we assume the robotics arm has the same profit margin as the rest of the firm, we could be looking at at least a 25% rise in profits. But I think the size of the move could be 100% or more, based more on speculative buying from investors who get excited about the multi-decade potential.

The other side

There’s the potential that the stock might not explode for a few reasons. First, it’s already up 36% over the past year. I believe some of this move reflects optimism already building about Optimus and robotaxis. After all, the mood around EVs right now isn’t enough to carry the share price higher.

Last month, Elon Musk warned that initial robot production would be “agonisingly slow” to start with, before ramping up. If the company suffers from supply chain constraints and slow scaling, it could disappoint investors. Let’s also not forget that Tesla isn’t the only company racing to get ahead in the robotics space. Other firms (particularly in China) are investing heavily right now. If competitors dominate cheaper mass-market robots, Tesla’s margins could suffer.

Balancing everything out, I feel Tesla is in the best place to capitalise on a surge in robot rollout that could occur within the next few years. I believe the stock is likely to outperform, even with competition risks. On that basis, it’s a stock that investors could consider if they agree with my view.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this the best time in a generation to buy tech stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The disruptive threat of AI is weighing on software companies. But what should investors look for in stocks to consider…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

There’s a ‘historical’ buying opportunity in this S&P 500 stock, according to a top Wall Street analyst

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 software stock has been absolutely hammered. And a leading Wall Street technology analyst now sees a golden…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

At first glance, Tesla stock appears to be a beneficiary of the AI revolution. However, digging deeper, things get a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Be ready for a savage stock market crash

| Ben McPoland

An AI thought experiment has sent shockwaves through the stock market. How worried should we all be by this doomsday…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This growth share’s already doubled in a year. Could there be more to come?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a US growth share in a mature industry that has been performing brilliantly over the past…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

How much do I need in the S&P 500 to make £809 in monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns his attention to the other side of the pond and points out some attractive dividend options from…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Investing £500 a month in the S&P 500 for 10 years builds a portfolio worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The S&P 500 has been a fantastic investment over the last decade, averaging 15%+ returns each year. But is that…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is the stock market in an AI bubble?

| Stephen Wright

The stock market doesn’t know what to make of AI right now. And Stephen Wright thinks that’s creating opportunities for…

Read more »