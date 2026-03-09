Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys this much Nvidia stock… what might it be worth in a decade?

£1,000 buys this much Nvidia stock… what might it be worth in a decade?

Nvidia stock has had an incredible decade. Might it keep doing well in the coming 10 years? Our writer shares some pros and cons — and his next move.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

There’s no denying that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an absolute belter of a share. Nvidia stock has soared. The chip company has become the world’s most valuable listed company on the back of huge demand created by customers’ investment in AI.

Still, it takes less than a couple of hundred pounds to get in on the action now. Should I do it?

A small stake in a massive story

Nvidia is traded on NASDAQ, a US stock market. Its price is quoted in dollars and the current sterling equivalent is around £134.

So, £1,000 would be enough to buy seven shares in Nvidia. That might not sound like a lot. Indeed, Nvidia has over 24bn shares outstanding at the moment, so £1,000 would buy only a tiny fraction of the chip behemoth.

But actually that is something I appreciate about the opportunities the stock market offers me. Even on a modest budget, I can invest directly in a huge tech company.

By contrast, that is not true for an unlisted firm like SpaceX (although I could gain indirect exposure to it by buying shares in an investment vehicle that in turn owns a stake, such as Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust).

Seven shares now — could a split mean more in future?

If Nvidia keeps growing in value, it may split its stock in future, so a holding of just seven today could end up being numerically bigger in future (though not necessarily a proportionately larger stake in the company).

It has already done that quite a few times, most recently in 2024.

A company typically splits stock to make the price more accessible. If Nvidia had not done that, its price today would likely be well above £1,000, so an investor with that much would not be able to buy even one share in the company.

Great track record, what might lie ahead?

Over the past 10 years, the price of Nvidia stock has grown around 220 times. Each $1,000 invested back then should now be worth around $220,000!

But as we often hear when investing (and rightly so), past performance is not necessarily an indication of what to expect in future.

The past decade has seen surging AI demand taking Nvidia sales to a level few investors would have dared to dream of 10 years ago.

I see a risk that that could be a one-off, meaning sales might fall again once the initial rounds of installations are complete.

If they do not, that could create a further risk: rivals developing lower cost alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Even with less functionality, at a cheap enough price that could tempt some clients away.

I’m tempted, but the price isn’t right

At the current price – 37 times earnings – I do not think that risk is properly reflected. So, for now, I will not be investing.

Still, if Nvidia keeps doing well and navigates the risks, I could see it soaring in the coming decade again. It has a large client base and proprietary technology, giving it strong pricing power. If that happens, the share could be worth many times what it is today.

So, I will keep an eye on it, hoping for a moment when the price offer me a risk-to-reward ratio I feel is more acceptable than now.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares rise 25% or 39% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are expected to rebound after sinking to fresh multi-month peaks. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the FTSE…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Taylor Wimpey shares 18 months ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

A raft of issues have been plaguing the housebuilding sector in the last year-and-a-half. How bad was the damage for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£210 drip-fed into this 6.8%-yielding UK stock could lead to a £1,000 second income 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has slumped nearly 11% inside two weeks, making it a worthy candidate to consider for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

ISA or SIPP? 2 factors to consider

| Christopher Ruane

As next month's ISA contribution deadline creeps up, our writer considers a couple of key differences between using a SIPP,…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is this 5.6% yielding dividend share a brilliant defensive bolthole as war rages?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at a FTSE 100 dividend share with a brilliant record of delivering income and growth, and wonders…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 quality UK stocks trading below intrinsic value?

| Stephen Wright

UK stocks have a reputation for being cheap, but could value investors be in dreamland with the opportunities being presented…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£15,000 put into Greggs shares a year ago is worth this much now…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs' sausage rolls may be tasty enough -- but its shares have left a bad taste in some investors' mouths…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 drops sharply — are serious bargains emerging in UK stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the FTSE 100 and explores how sharp falls, market volatility, and structural opportunities are reshaping the…

Read more »