Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » See the surprising Babcock, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems share price forecasts for the next 12 months

See the surprising Babcock, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems share price forecasts for the next 12 months

The BAE Systems share price has been flying, but it looks sluggish relative to sector rivals such as Babcock and Rolls-Royce. Where do they all go next?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BAE Systems (LSE: BA) share price has soared 65% in the last year, but in the defence sector that almost marks it down as a slowcoach.

Shares in smaller FTSE 100 sector peer Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB) have rocketed 118% over the same period. Over five years, BAE and Babcock are up 322% and 411% respectively. Yet Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR) still leaves them both in the shade.

Rolls has shot the lights out, rising 116% over one year and an astonishing 1,070% over five, the biggest winner on the entire blue-chip index. Of course, it’s far more than a defence contractor. Rolls-Royce makes aircraft engines, has a thriving Power Systems division benefiting from AI data centre demand, and a potentially huge opportunity in small modular nuclear reactors.

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

Flying FTSE 100 sector

Across the FTSE 250, smaller defence players such as Chemring, Goodwin, and QinetiQ are also going great guns. The sad truth is that investors are responding to rising geopolitical tensions. Russia and Ukraine remain locked in conflict. The US and Iran are close to confrontation. China is a huge worry. Germany is planning to pump €500bn into arms, and other European states are being pushed to up their spending. In the UK, there’s talk of a £28bn defence ‘black hole’.

It would be brave to bet against defence stocks today. But after such a blistering run, valuations look stretched. Expectations are high, and even a small earnings miss could be punished.

Typhoon fighter jet and warship maker BAE Systems trades on a hefty price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.5. However, full-year results on 18 February help justify it. Underlying operating profit rose 12% to £3.32bn, beating forecasts. The order backlog hit a record £83.6bn, while net debt fell 22% to £3.84bn.

Babcock is scarcely cheaper, with a P/E of 27.9. First-half results (21 November) showed underlying operating profit up 19% to £201m, and its contract backlog rising to £9.9bn. Rolls-Royce delivers full-year results tomorrow (26 February). Keep an eye out for those — everybody else is. I’ll just say that its trailing P/E stands at a dizzying 65.

Brokers consensus forecasts

So where do brokers think the shares go next? Seventeen analysts offering 12-month forecasts for BAE Systems produce a consensus target of 2,237p. That implies a modest rise of just 5.35% from today.

Nine analysts covering Babcock are slightly more upbeat, with a consensus target of 1,547p, around 11% higher. Sixteen analysts follow Rolls-Royce, but their median target of 1,333p suggests gains of just 2%.

Of course, broker forecasts are educated guesses and often include stale assumptions. These low targets may surprise some, but show the air is getting thin at these valuations. Also, European economies are struggling, there’s a limit to how much politicians can spend on defence, or are willing to spend.

Babcock and BAE Systems remain worth considering for the long-term but after such extraordinary gains, the short term could prove bumpy. Rolls-Royce ratchets up the risk level and I personally wouldn’t consider it at today’s dizzying P/E (I may regret saying this tomorrow). If any of them dip, that might offer a better opportunity. But personally, I’m on the hunt for the next fired-up FTSE 100 growth story instead.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Chemring Group Plc, Goodwin Plc, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I sell my Diageo shares after the dividend cut?

| Stephen Wright

A dividend cut is never a good sign. But with Diageo shares falling 13.5% as a result, should Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing? I’m less confident than yesterday!

| Christopher Ruane

British American Tobacco has grown its dividend annually for decades. What's a move by a FTSE 100 company in a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, 5.9x earnings and a 5.9% yield, this stock may one day be heading for the FTSE 100

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes it's only a matter of time before this UK-listed bank progresses to the FTSE 100. It's…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Could this really be the turning point for Aston Martin shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors holding Aston Martin shares have been waiting for a key financial goal. It's only a modest one, and it…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

The super simple way to try and create a £8.6m SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension)

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP is an incredibly powerful way to save for retirement. Dr James Fox explains that you can start things…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

What next for HSBC shares after expectations-busting results?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors have piled into HSBC shares over the past few years, and the bank has rewarded them with growing profits.…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Up 7%, is this FTSE 250 stock the UK’s best banking share?

| Royston Wild

Forget Lloyds and the FTSE 100's other popular bank stocks. Might this surging FTSE 250 stock be the London stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buy and hold a single FTSE 100 stock for 25 years? Mine would be this…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer runs a thought experiment to ascertain which solitary FTSE 100 stock he'd own over the very long term,…

Read more »