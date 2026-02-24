Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Up 35% in a week, is this UK AI growth stock the next Nvidia?

Up 35% in a week, is this UK AI growth stock the next Nvidia?

Jon Smith talks through whether the UK finally has a growth stock in the AI space that’s worth shouting about after a recent share price pop.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an exciting few days for Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI) investors. After going public in 2023, the much-hyped growth stock hasn’t quite lived up to some people’s expectations, falling 43% in the last year. However, the share price has rocketed in February, based on chatter around the potential AI use cases for company products. Is this just hype, or is there a bigger play here?

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

Increased chatter

A key driver of the recent surge has been growing excitement that devices made by Raspberry Pi could become useful hardware for running lightweight AI models locally, rather than relying on cloud servers.

Enthusiasm has spread among developers after demonstrations showed that certain open-source AI agents and small language models can run on the company’s low-cost, single-board computers. This created the perception that Raspberry Pi could play a larger role in the AI build-out than previously thought.

Further to this, confirmation came through that CEO Eben Upton bought ‌stock in the company. It only amounted to £13,224, but was another sign that the management team believe in the future of the business, along with the potential indication that the stock’s undervalued (hence why the CEO’s buying).

Tempering excitement

The move has certainly put the stock back on investors’ radar, but I feel we need to take a breath. On the hardware side, it’s important to note that we haven’t yet seen any concrete evidence of a large commercial demand shift. Sure, the products are cheaper than competitors’, but price isn’t the only factor in the decision-making process for large buyers.

The CEO’s purchase is small relative to the business’s market-cap (£800m). I don’t really see this as a huge pledge of support from the CEO. If it were 10 times the size, it’s a different story!

Interestingly, the business commented on the share price surge saying: “There’s nothing from ​the company side beyond what’s already ​in the public domain”. To me, this highlights that the move’s based on speculation, rather than anything concrete.

The AI race

I don’t see the company as the next Nvidia. I do get the argument that if running AI locally on low-powered devices takes off, we could see a surge in demand at Raspberry Pi, as we did with GPUs for Nvidia. However, Raspberry Pi doesn’t have the same level of hardware, software power or scale as Nvidia has (or had a few years back).

In terms of share price performance, I think Raspberry Pi can continue to do well this year. However, investors will want to start to see financial performance improve, to show that speculation around demand is filtering through to revenue. I’m not going to rule out strong stock gains in a similar way we saw with Nvidia in the past, but we’ll certainly need some evidence to convince more people to invest.

On that basis, I’m putting the stock on my watchlist, but will be holding off investing right now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Raspberry Pi Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Around £21 now, is BAE Systems’ share price a bargain after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price looks increasingly out of step with the firm’s long-term earnings momentum, following 2025 results and major…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 83 shares in this UK defence company that’s tipped to outperform BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors looking for shares to consider buying might still have a chance to participate in a growing…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 398 shares in this red hot UK stock that’s smashing Raspberry Pi

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British investors are piling into Raspberry Pi shares at the moment. But there’s another UK growth stock that could be…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia! 2 UK growth shares to consider instead

| Ken Hall

Investors everywhere are falling over themselves for AI stocks like Nvidia. Ken Hall has two UK growth shares that could…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Did I make a big mistake selling Lloyds shares?

| Ben McPoland

This writer offloaded his Lloyds shares in 2024 after netting a tasty gain. But does he now regret selling this…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£20k invested in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago is now worth…  

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how someone who bought Rolls-Royce shares a year ago could have more than doubled their money already.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the HSBC share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by the HSBC share price performance but questions whether it can smash markets again in…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a month! Are these top UK stocks screaming once-in-a-lifetime bargains?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to fill his boots with these UK stocks that have taken an absolute battering, but…

Read more »