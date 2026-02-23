Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is the mother of all stock market crashes coming in 2026?

Is the mother of all stock market crashes coming in 2026?

The headlines are focusing on stock market crash fears again, and after a few years of huge gains some analysts fear serious pain. But I see this as an opportunity.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If the US suffers a stock market crash in 2026, I see little chance the UK could escape. But that might give us some tasty buying opportunities.

The combination of sky-high AI share prices and a weakening US economy does make me nervous. It looks like only 181,000 jobs were added in 2025, not close to the predicted 584,000. And far from than 1.4 million jobs added in 2024.

With trade tariffs hurting American businesses, and with unemployment still up at 4.3%, the chances of a recession appear real. It could be a dangerous combination, but it could create investing opportunities.

Image source: Getty Images

If you build it, will they come?

At least the big AI leader, Nvidia, is in profit. Whoever wins or loses at the sharp end, Nvidia sells its chips and gets its cash.

But look at Tesla, which sometimes seems to be driven by little more than Elon Musk’s nebulous ambitions. If there was a price-to-dreams ratio, Tesla’s might be attractive. But a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) of close to 300? We don’t have much that’s tangible to back it up yet.

What about all those companies jumping on the AI bandwagon with little idea how they’re ever going to make any money? A lot of them appear to be just pumping as much cash as they can into building AI infrastructure and hoping. And they can’t all make it big.

In recent weeks, some analysts have even predicted OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT, which kicked off the whole craze — could go bust in 2027.

Get out from underneath?

If a building is collapsing, it’s best not to be in it, right? Perhaps I’m being a Chicken Little here, and the sky isn’t falling. And yes, there’s a good chance the US stock market won’t crash — and the UK won’t follow.

But my investing byword these days is… safety. I’m steering clear of high-valued tech stocks right now.

I’ve always like the UK insurance sector, and I currently hold Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares — in a diversified ISA based on safety. It’s been through its ups and downs. But insurance shares have never given me the kind of vertigo we can have inflicted on us by a tech-stock boom and bust.

Aviva pays me cash, now, in the forms of dividends. They can fluctuate a bit, but I reckon I see long-term dependability in the sector. I think investors should consider Aviva.

Aviva’s nature brings risk. Risk is its actual business after all — or at least part of it. And if the next sector squeeze hits the dividend yield — forecast at 5.6% — the shares could head down. But it looks to me like a decent long-term cash cow, and I think I’ll always have a stake in insurance.

UK stocks still look cheap

I do see a significant chance of a US-led stock market crash this year. But over here in the UK, many stocks trade on relatively low valuations. So I’d expect less pain on the London market.

I hope to pick up some tech bargains cheap should there be a collapse. Meanwhile, I’ll hold lower-risk dividend stocks and take the cash. I see plenty of good ones out there.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 212 Barclays shares. What’s the dividend and price growth potential?

| Christopher Ruane

Barclays shares have almost tripled in five years. Our writer explains some pros and cons he sees to the investment…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Did I make a big mistake selling Lloyds shares?

| Ben McPoland

This writer offloaded his Lloyds shares in 2024 after netting a tasty gain. But does he now regret selling this…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£20k invested in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago is now worth…  

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how someone who bought Rolls-Royce shares a year ago could have more than doubled their money already.…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Up 24% in a year, is the FTSE 100 starting to look overvalued?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how the FTSE 100 has been doing. Is its strong performance justified -- and what might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the HSBC share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by the HSBC share price performance but questions whether it can smash markets again in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £500 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Dream of making an substantial passive income every month. Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

This ETF could turn £175 a month into a £557 annual passive income

| Ben McPoland

Want to earn passive income from UK property? This exchange-traded fund yielding 5.3% is worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing Articles

Tariff turnaround: a potential game-changer for 1 of the FTSE 100’s top dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the US Supreme Court striking down tariffs could make Diageo one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend stocks…

Read more »