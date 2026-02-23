Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Defence stocks continue to soar! Are they still some of the best shares to buy?

Defence stocks continue to soar! Are they still some of the best shares to buy?

Defence stocks have been amazing performers, with some even doubling since last February! But are they still among the best shares to buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking back over the last 12 months, it’s clear that defence stocks were some of the best shares to buy in February 2025.

With rising geopolitical tensions and a US push for Europe to rapidly increase its defence spending, defence contractors and suppliers have enjoyed enormous new order tailwinds. And investors have gone on to earn impressive returns:

  • Rolls-Royce – up 98%.
  • BAE Systems – up 51%.
  • Babcock International – up 106%.
  • Serco Group – up 84%.

But the question now is, are defence stocks still among the best shares to buy in 2026?

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

More growth potential?

Splitting £10,000 equally across these four defence stocks a year ago is now worth roughly £18,475 today before counting dividends. But if someone were to invest £10,000 today, what can they expect to have a year from now?

Institutional analysts have been asking the same question. And after analysing the new growth tailwinds these businesses are aiming to capitalise on, they’ve published a range of share price forecasts.

CompanyAnalystShare Price TargetPotential Gain
Rolls-RoyceBofA Securities1,600p+21%
BAE SystemsJP Morgan2,400p+12%
Babcock InternationalCiti1,554p+12%
Serco GroupRBC Capital370p+23%

It’s clear that the experts think there’s more growth on the horizon. And if these projections prove accurate, then this defence basket could deliver a solid 17% average return by this time next year, turning £10,000 into £11,700.

However, it’s important to recognise that forecasts are never guaranteed. And investors could be left disappointed with weaker results if a surprise spanner, like supply chain disruptions, is thrown into the works.

Nevertheless, a 17% potential gain is certainly nothing to scoff at. And it’s why I decided to take a closer look at this sector, discovering something potentially even more promising.

A hidden opportunity

With most institutional investors focused on the biggest names in defence, relatively little attention has been given to Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO). The industrial turnaround specialist turned aerospace pureplay has undergone a multi-year transformation that has deterred a lot of investors due to the complexity of its accounting.

But with the restructuring now nearing completion, this complexity is beginning to fade away. And the emerging business is showing tremendous promise, in my eyes. Revenues are steadily accelerating by double-digits, underlying profits are following suit, and free cash flow is back in the black for the first time in years.

Yet this may just be the tip of the iceberg.

By 2029, free cash flow is projected to reach £600m, up from the £100m expected for 2025. At the same time, the group’s £3.5bn estimated revenue for 2025 is also expected to reach as high as £5bn over the next three years.  

These are certainly some ambitious targets. And they will require management to demonstrate impressive diligence and execution not just in terms of driving growth, but unlocking efficiencies as well – something that’s far easier said than done.

But if it can deliver, some of the latest forecasts are projecting Melrose shares to climb to as high as 840p. That’s roughly 25% higher than where the stock’s trading today, offering more growth potential versus its other aerospace & defence peers.

That’s why I think it could be a far better share for me to buy right now, and why I’ve already added it to my portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Melrose Industries Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

This ETF could turn £175 a month into a £557 annual passive income

| Ben McPoland

Want to earn passive income from UK property? This exchange-traded fund yielding 5.3% is worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing Articles

Tariff turnaround: a potential game-changer for 1 of the FTSE 100’s top dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the US Supreme Court striking down tariffs could make Diageo one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend stocks…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

£5k invested in Diageo shares 3 months ago is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Diageo shares might be starting to show signs of a broader recovery, as a new CEO…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith does his research not only on working out the figures to generate a passive income but also a…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the BAE Systems share price could jump 23% to £26!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy? Royston Wild explains why BAE Systems' share price could continue to…

Read more »

Two people socialising and drinking Guinness.
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Diageo shares could leap 51% to £27.25!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 recovery stocks to buy? Royston Wild reckons investors should consider Diageo -- its share…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a month! Are these top UK stocks screaming once-in-a-lifetime bargains?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to fill his boots with these UK stocks that have taken an absolute battering, but…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy 3 cheap stocks with fabulous yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three cheap stocks from the FTSE 100 that combine a decent valuation with a generous dividend…

Read more »