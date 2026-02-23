Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons why Diageo shares could leap 51% to £27.25!

5 reasons why Diageo shares could leap 51% to £27.25!

Looking for the best FTSE 100 recovery stocks to buy? Royston Wild reckons investors should consider Diageo — its share price forecasts are red hot.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares are rebounding strongly right now. Up 12% since 1 January, it’s rising on hopes of a strong turnaround under its new management. The FTSE 100 firm’s also rising as AI-related fears see investors pile into ‘old-world’ consumer goods stocks for safety.

The question is, can Diageo shares continue their recent momentum? One especially optimistic analyst thinks so — they predict a price of £27.25 per share a year from now, which is 51% higher than current levels.

Is this a pie-in-the-sky forecast? Maybe not. Here are five reasons I think Diageo’s share price could surge over the next year.

Two people socialising and drinking Guinness.

Image: Diageo

Possible price drivers

The first thing the market will need to see is a sharp improvement in consumer spending. At the moment, the picture is mixed in the key US region as the cost-of-living crisis endures. Consumer activity is also subdued in major Asian, European and Latin American markets.

However, it’s possible that spending improves as 2026 moves on as interest rates are cut, giving shoppers more money in their pockets and stimulating economic growth.

Could this offset fears of changing consumer tastes, though, and push Diageo’s shares higher? It’s possible, and especially as scepticism over the growth rate of GLP-1 weight loss jabs increases. Though they help supress alcohol demand, rising worries over their health implications could dent uptake looking ahead.

Drinks manufacturers also have to tackle a broader change in consumer behaviours. Here I’m talking about people who are choosing to consumer lower amounts of alcohol or cutting drinks out entirely.

I’m personally not too concerned about this given Diageo’s strong record of product innovation to adapt to changing tastes. Its Guinness zero alcohol variant, for instance, is enjoying double-digit sales rates. Further successes could boost investor confidence in its ability to evolve and give its share price an extra boost.

Can Diageo shares rebound?

I’m also hopeful the FTSE firm’s new management team will continue to drive investor interest. Sir Dave Lewis took over as CEO in January, and early signs that he’s reviving sales and slashing the cost base might boost Diageo’s shares. If his previous stint as Tesco head is any guide, we could see some big things in the months to come.

The drinks giant’s low valuation certainly leaves scope for a share price recovery, in my view. At £18 per share, the stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.4 times. That’s well below the long-term average of 21.

A sharp jump in Diageo’s share price is by no means guaranteed given the tough consumer climate. With worries over overall alcohol consumption persisting too, not every analyst is as optimistic. The consensus forecast among analysts is £20.70. That suggests a 15% uplift from current levels, which — although pretty exciting — is below the 51% that our bullish broker has suggested.

But with interest rate cuts coming and a new person in charge, I’m optimistic, like that City analyst, that we could see a sharp rebound over the next year.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

This ETF could turn £175 a month into a £557 annual passive income

| Ben McPoland

Want to earn passive income from UK property? This exchange-traded fund yielding 5.3% is worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing Articles

Tariff turnaround: a potential game-changer for 1 of the FTSE 100’s top dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the US Supreme Court striking down tariffs could make Diageo one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend stocks…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

£5k invested in Diageo shares 3 months ago is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Diageo shares might be starting to show signs of a broader recovery, as a new CEO…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith does his research not only on working out the figures to generate a passive income but also a…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the BAE Systems share price could jump 23% to £26!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy? Royston Wild explains why BAE Systems' share price could continue to…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a month! Are these top UK stocks screaming once-in-a-lifetime bargains?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to fill his boots with these UK stocks that have taken an absolute battering, but…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy 3 cheap stocks with fabulous yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three cheap stocks from the FTSE 100 that combine a decent valuation with a generous dividend…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Around £22 now, GSK’s share price looks 50% undervalued to me after strong 2025 results

| Simon Watkins

With specialty medicines driving growth, cash generation strengthening and the pipeline accelerating, GSK’s fair value looks far above today’s price…

Read more »