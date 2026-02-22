Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » My ISA is ready for a violent market crash

My ISA is ready for a violent market crash

The stock market has been bobbing along nicely in recent times. But is there danger ahead for this writer’s Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many ISA investors have done splendidly in recent months. The FTSE 100 index is booming, having risen to a record 10,700 in recent days. The FTSE 250 is also now higher than it has been since late 2021.

Plus, despite all the uncertainty due to President Trump flip-flopping on tariffs, the global economy has held up well. In 2025, almost every major global index jumped by 15% or more.

Yet there’s something that has been worrying me (and others here at The Motley Fool) for some time now. It has the potential to cause an almighty crash, potentially causing carnage inside many Stocks and Shares ISAs (including my own).

piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

A big potential iceberg

Besides the odd day off here and there to do other things, I basically sit most days reading and writing about stocks. As such, I consume lots of financial reports and trading updates.

Granted, that’s not the sort of line I would put on a dating site. But it does give me an insight into what companies are saying and doing. And one thing that I’m reading over and over is how companies are using AI to become more efficient.

Now, that can mean a few different things depending on the industry. Tesco, for example, is using AI to optimise routes and reduce thousands of miles a week for its delivery lorries and vans. Another firm might reduce electricity usage to save money.

However, in some cases, efficiency is corporate-speak for job losses. Fintech giant Klarna has reduced its workforce by roughly 40%, stating that its AI assistant now does the work of hundreds of customer service agents.

Other companies doing large layoffs include Salesforce, Microsoft, and Dow Inc. In June, Amazon’s CEO said its goal was “to reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company“.

Will more and more AI-related job losses start showing up? And if so, will the market freak out due to fears about a consumer spending downturn?

This risk is heightened with the market at record levels.

What I’m doing?

Now, I might be wrong here (I hope I am). After all, the market is forward-looking, and it’s not currently pricing in mass AI job losses. So I might be worrying for nothing.

As such, I won’t be selling any of my shares. But I am going to start stockpiling some spare cash because every crash in history has created incredible buying opportunities. And I wouldn’t expect the next one (if it happens) to be any different.

For instance, a widespread crash may create an opportunity for me to buy more BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) shares. The weapons maker has surged 365% in five years, leaving the price-to-earnings ratio above 30 today.

That price is too high for me. It doesn’t leave any room for earnings slip-ups (a key risk), and is much higher than in previous years (many investors avoid defence stocks for ethical reasons).

However, BAE’s growth would likely be immune from a big drop in consumer spending due to job losses. Indeed, the UK government has just signalled that it intends to spend more money faster on military equipment. Ditto Europe.

This should boost earnings and dividends moving forward. As such, BAE’s on my ‘market crash shortlist’.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems and Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, BAE Systems, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »