£10k in excess savings? Buying 1,328 shares of this dividend stock unlocks a £726 passive income

With one of the highest yields in the FTSE 100, Zaven Boyrazian explores a quality dividend stock that could help unlock a chunky passive income.

Even with the FTSE 100 reaching record highs, there remain plenty of dividend stocks within the UK’s flagship index offering generous yields. And among these stands Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX).

With each share currently paying 54.7p in dividends each year, investors with £10,000 saved can immediately buy 1,328 shares and start earning a £726.42 passive income overnight. But is this actually a good idea?

The bull case for Phoenix Group

Since the start of 2026, Phoenix shares have been largely flat. However, when zooming out to the last 12 months, the insurance and pension savings group has enjoyed a substantial 49% rally.

Despite recently diversifying its breadth of products to compete with other insurance groups like Legal & General, management’s so far shown a knack for operational execution. And subsequently, the group’s latest results revealed better-than-expected cash generation, providing substantial coverage for its dividend.

At the same time, this cash flow expansion’s paved the way for stronger regulatory solvency ratios while simultaneously providing more financial flexibility to pay down debts.

Combining all these factors with the continued expected demand for life insurance and pension products, the long-term outlook for Phoenix seems quite promising. But if that’s the case, why’s the dividend yield still so high?

Where’s the risk?

There’s no denying that the group’s strong cash generation and solvency are encouraging signs, especially for income investors seeking reliable dividends. However, that could change overnight.

With a large chunk of revenue coming from life insurance and annuity products, the firm’s investment portfolio is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates.

These long-dated assets can see enormous swings in their market prices when interest rates suddenly move. And that can create an asset liability mismatch, potentially forcing unfavourable asset sales when prices are weak.

The company has a plethora of hedges set up to mitigate this risk. Sadly, hedging doesn’t provide guaranteed protection, especially when it comes to more extreme price movements. But even if such a scenario doesn’t occur, Phoenix has another problem.

With interest rates dropping, the return the firm can earn on lower risk asset also falls. This presents a problem, particularly for annuities, which guarantee a payout to customers. If cash flows can’t be reinvested at the same level of return as its previously issued annuities, then long-term profit margins will come under pressure, along with dividends.

The bottom line

Even after enjoying an impressive share price surge, Phoenix Group shares still only trade for around 10.8 times forward earnings. Yet the uncertainty about its long-term cash flows and margins has resulted in split opinions from institutional analysts.

For the time being, the firm’s cash flows are impressive and appear capable of funding its generous yield. That’s why I think the dividend stock definitely merits a closer inspection from income investors. But whether these cash flows will be maintained in future is where the uncertainty lies. And it’s a risk that must be considered carefully.