Seeking super-high-growth stocks to buy? Here are 2 to consider

These top growth stocks are tipped to deliver double-digit earnings increases in the next two years. Royston Wild reveals what makes them great.

Royston Wild
I’ve been searching for the best growth stocks to buy from across the globe. My research has thrown up some real winners — protein shake manufacturer Applied Nutrition (LSE:APN) and fitness centre operator The Gym Group (LSE:GYM).

Want to know what makes them top growth shares to consider? Read on to hear about their stunning earnings forecasts.

Applied Nutrition

The sport supplements market is huge and growing rapidly as people pursue healthier lifestyles. Analysts at Grand View Research expect the sports supplement market to be worth $138.5bn by 2033. That’s up from $71.6bn last year.

Applied Nutrition has found the formula to capitalise on this booming industry. Its shares listed on the London Stock Exchange in October 2024. Since then, they’ve risen a whopping 90% in value.

Latest financials this week show the incredible progress the firm’s making. Revenues leapt 57% in the six months to January, prompting the firm to predict forecast-beating sales for the full year. Applied Nutrition enjoyed above-forecast orders in the first half, driven by new product launches and the firm’s diversified retail strategy spanning supermarkets, discount chains, and health stores.

City analysts expect profits here to soar 38% during the financial year ending July 2026. Another healthy 10% rise is predicted for fiscal 2027.

These forecasts mean Applied Nutrition shares offer attractive value on paper. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 22.1 times. However, the P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 0.6. Any sub-1 reading implies a share that may be trading too cheaply.

But what are the risks of buying the company? It’s possible earnings could disappoint if recent pressures on consumer spending worsen. What’s more, Applied Nutrition operates in a highly competitive market, where new entrants could exacerbate pressure on sales and margins.

That said, I think the potential benefits of owning this high-performing growth stock outweigh the dangers. And especially given its proven ability to successfully navigate such pressures.

The Gym Group

The Gym Group — which operates 260 fitness centres in the UK — is riding the same healthy living craze sweeping Britain. Over the last year its shares have risen 31% in value, driven as well by a series of strong trading updates.

Its latest one on 13 January showed excellent progress across key metrics. Membership and average revenue per member both rose 4% in 2025, with headline and like-for-like revenues up 8% and 3% respectively.

The company’s expansion-driven growth strategy is clearly paying dividends. And there’s plenty more in the tank, with 75 new clubs planned for the next three years.

City analysts expect Gym Group’s earnings to soar 26% in 2026, and for growth to accelerate to 35% next year. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E ratio of 39.2 and PEG of 1.5. This could cause a problem if the costs of its expansion programme rise and hit earnings, forcing a re-rating of the firm’s shares.

But I still think it’s a top growth opportunity to consider, one of several I’ve got my eye on right now.

