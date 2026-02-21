Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » After making a fortune on Tesla and Amazon, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into a little known growth stock

After making a fortune on Tesla and Amazon, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into a little known growth stock

Baillie Gifford made a killing on Tesla stock. It also generated huge profits from Amazon. Now, it’s targeting a smaller company few people have heard of.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is famous for making a ton of money from Tesla and Amazon stock. The investment firm got into these US growth stocks early on, and made a fortune as they shot up in price.

Today, the firm still has substantial positions in both of these names. However, what’s interesting is that recently, the firm has been offloading some of its shares in these companies and aggressively investing in another growth company.

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower

Image source: Getty Images

The next big thing?

Earlier this week, I took a look at Baillie Gifford’s 13F filing. This is a US regulatory filing in which large investment managers that own US stocks list their holdings and the stocks they’ve been buying and selling in the previous quarter.

Now, during the fourth quarter of 2025, Baillie Gifford bought and sold a lot of stocks. However, one move jumped out at me and that was some heavy buying of AXON Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON).

A leading public safety company, it’s the maker of Taser equipment. It also offers body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, and cloud-based digital evidence management software.

AXON stock has had a great run in recent years. However, recently, its share price has come down significantly as growth and momentum stocks have fallen out of favour.

Baillie Gifford clearly sensed a buying opportunity – during Q4 it snapped up 74,579 shares in the company. This increased its holding by 284% to 100,828 shares (worth around £43m today).

That’s a significant increase in position size. That said, at the end of the quarter, the stock still only represented 0.43% of its overall US stock portfolio.

An investment opportunity?

Is AXON stock worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP today? I think so.

It’s not a stock I’d go ‘all in’ on. It’s a high-risk name that has a lofty valuation with a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 56 and has historically been volatile.

However, the company is growing at a phenomenal rate right now. Over the last five years, its revenue has jumped about 300%.

And looking ahead, I expect its solutions to remain in high demand. Combine increasing levels of unrest globally (which could be exacerbated by AI-related job losses), lower levels of police staffing, and more demand for policing transparency, and the backdrop looks pretty favourable, in my view.

Note that revenue for 2026 is projected to grow 26% on 2025 levels. That’s a high level of growth.

Of course, this top-line growth isn’t guaranteed. And if it’s lower than anticipated, the share price could head down given the elevated valuation.

Taking a five-year view, however (our preferred investment horizon here at The Motley Fool), I think this growth stock will do well. I’m very tempted to buy it myself – I may pull the trigger in the next few weeks.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Axon Enterprise, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

Bill Ackman just loaded up on this S&P 500 stock in his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire stock picker Bill Ackman recently made this S&P 500 share an 11% position in his FTSE 100-listed investment trust.…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Unilever shares go ex-dividend on 26 February – time to consider buying them?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sold his Unilever shares a year ago, and hasn't looked back. Until today. After jumping 12% in a…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Dreaming of ISA riches? 3 mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a helpful vehicle for an investor who's trying to build long-term wealth. But…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

A £13,607 annual second income for £500 per month? Here’s how it can be done

| Christopher Ruane

Does a second income take a second job? No, as our writer explains: it's possible to earn money thanks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Why 26 February could be critical for Rolls-Royce shares

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have certainly not disappointed investors bold enough to buy when they were down. But what does the future…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

An ISA with 500 Greggs shares could pay out £346 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Down 50% in less than two years, Greggs shares now look pretty cheap and may be offering a potentially tasty…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to add some tech to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

As software stocks sell off, Stephen Wright thinks this could be a great time to add to a Stocks and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 US stocks to consider buying as the market sell-off continues

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Institutional analysts at Jefferies have issued two new Buy recommendations for investors to take advantage of short-term weakness in some…

Read more »