Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » See what the epic GSK share price recovery has done to £10,000 in the last year

See what the epic GSK share price recovery has done to £10,000 in the last year

Harvey Jones says the GSK share price has finally given long-term investors something to celebrate, but wonders if it can continue to wow from here.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just over a year ago, the GSK (LSE: GSK) share price was bumping along around a 10-year low. The former FTSE 100 darling had tested investors’ patience for years, as growth stalled and blockbuster drugs lost patent protection. Many long-term shareholders drifted away, frustrated, disappointed and not a little surprised.

Its drugs pipeline was a major issue. As key treatments went off patent, GSK struggled to replenish revenues with new blockbusters. Management froze the dividend for years, diverting cash into research and development while promising investors jam tomorrow. Finally, there’s jam today.

GSK shares have surged 52% in the last 12 months, climbing above £20 for the first time in more than two decades. Throw in a 3% trailing yield, and the total 55% return would have turned £10,000 into £15,500. So is it time to show GSK some love again?

Sensing a potential recovery, I put a sizeable chunk of money into the pharmaceutical giant in March 2024. The valuation looked compelling, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight or nine. Sales were edging up, new treatments were coming through, yet the market remained wary.

FTSE 100 income growth star

Income investors were also lukewarm. The dividend yield hovered around 3.5%, well below the 5% or 6% once paid in its GlaxoSmithKline heyday. I wasn’t entirely convinced myself, but with no pharmaceutical stocks in my portfolio, and high-flying rival AstraZeneca looking super-expensive, I took the plunge anyway. Effectively, I snubbed the sector winner, and bought the loser. Then found myself sitting in on a quickfire 20% paper loss, as the shares dipped.

So I’m thrilled by the recovery, which suddenly leaves me sitting on a total return of roughly 40%, including reinvested dividends. Is there more to come?

On 4 February, GSK published its first full results under new chief executive Luke Miels. Total operating profit almost doubled to £7.93bn, although core operating profit rose a more modest 8% to £9.7bn.

Challenges remain. More than half of GSK’s revenues come from the US, leaving the group exposed to uncertainty over tariffs and government drug pricing policy. The board has also indicated that sales growth could slow to between 3% and 5% this year, down from 7% in 2025. From 2028, several major HIV treatments will lose patent protection. So far, markets have largely shrugged this off.

Investment risks and rewards

Pharmaceuticals are often viewed as defensive, on the basis that people still fall ill in a recession. In reality, the sector carries significant risks, such as hefty R&D costs, lengthy approval processes, patent expiries and the threat of litigation if side-effects emerge.

Even after the rally, GSK trades on a reasonable P/E of around 12.7. However, consensus forecasts suggest a median 12-month price target of 2,039p, which is almost 10% below today’s 2,239p. Even a recent target hike from JPMorgan to 2,250p implies limited growth in the near term. The trailing yield has slipped to 2.95%, although it’s forecast to hit 3.26% across 2026.

I believe GSK is worth considering for diversification, and I’m pleased with my timely investment. But after such a strong run, I’m not rushing to add more. Investors may have had their fun for now.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 soars above 10,650! Is 12,000 now on the cards?

| Ben McPoland

The large-cap FTSE index hit another record today, with UK blue chips quickly emerging as a refuge from artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

Income investors interested in the Lloyds share price should mark the calendar for 9 April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Lloyds share price looks attractive to some dividend hunters, but why they need to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Should I buy red hot UK growth stock Raspberry Pi near £5?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Raspberry Pi share price is on fire right now due to excitement around AI. Should Edward Sheldon buy the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Surging Glencore shares jump 145% in 10 months – but could this red-hot rally just be starting?

| Andrew Mackie

As Glencore shares climb on a return to profit, Andrew Mackie argues that investors may still be underestimating how the…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £33k passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Individual Savings Account (ISA) can supercharge an investor's passive income.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price jumps another 5% on today’s bumper results – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Expectations were high for the BAE Systems share price as it posted full-year results, and once again it beat them.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,162 shares in this red hot FTSE 250 property stock with a 7% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has identified a stock in the FTSE 250 that not only looks resistant to AI disruption but also…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 FTSE 100 shares I own for pumped-up passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Who wouldn't like to grab their share of billions in passive income? I claim mine by owning many dividend dynamos,…

Read more »