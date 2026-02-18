Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 tip anyone can use to invest £237 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

Here’s 1 tip anyone can use to invest £237 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

There’s lots of high-level advice out there for investing in Stocks and Shares ISAs, but here’s a simple tip that anyone can apply, starting today!

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:
A young Asian woman holding up her index finger

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Will the 2020s be the year Britons wake up to the Stocks and Shares ISA? The latest data shows only one in six UK residents have opened one of these wealth-building accounts, but the signs are that attitudes might be shifting.

For one thing, we’re saving more. In the 2010s, the average savings rate of income was around 5%. But the equivalent rate for 2020-2025 has hovered between 10% and 11%. Folks are saving double what they did (in percentage terms) a decade ago!

Let’s say we squirrel away this higher rate of saving in a Stocks and Shares ISA What could it turn into? Let’s use 10% of the average wage in 2026 which – by my calculation and after tax – comes out to £237 a month.

Making moves

Before working out the details of what happens to our monthly £237, we must understand that nothing happens on its own. We need to make investments with the money in the ISA.

One popular piece of advice is to ‘buy what you know’. We all interact with dozens of companies on a daily basis. So why not use that base level of knowledge to help pick the firms that are doing it right rather than those that are doing it wrong.

As someone who’s a big reader and video game player, I can tell that the products of Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) have a cult following like little else. By tapping into what I know, I felt confident enough to buy the shares a while back. They’ve doubled in value since 2022 and the company is now listed on the FTSE 100.

An important counterpoint is that research is needed beyond just liking a company’s products. In Games Workshop’s case, the rising costs of wages, raw materials and general manufacturing aren’t something that you’ll gather from just walking into a Warhammer store. And because all the factories are UK-based, this could be a risk in the future.

Like many attractive growth shares, Games Workshop shares command a premium. Would-be investors are paying around 26 times earnings at the moment. Even so, I think they’re worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Amazing things

Let’s circle back to that £237. What happens to it over time? Well, I’ll apply a 10% yearly rate of return. That’s a lot lower than fast-growing shares like Games Workshop have achieved over the years, but it’s closer to the average.

The key is to give it enough time to let the compound interest start working its magic. On an investing timeline of 30 years, we can see some amazing things.

The best thing? Because £237 a month is under the deposit limits, we get all the tax advantages of investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA. In other words, any income withdrawn from that half a million won’t pay a penny to the taxman.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A 30-year period of £237 a month leads to a total amount saved of £85,320. That’s a nice chunk of cash all by itself. But applying our 10% rate of return and we now have £492,792. Investing through our tax-free ISA has given us back around six times what we put in!

John Fieldsend has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is Amazon 1 of the best stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the smart money has been doing

| Stephen Wright

News about which stocks investors decided to buy and sell in Q4 is out. And some of the leading value…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing For Beginners

At 52-week highs, I think the Legal & General share price is heading higher still

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Legal & General share price has outperformed recently and outlines why the party might not…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

What sort of dividend share’s best: high-yield but low growth, or low yield but fast growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons both growth and dividend shares can have pros and cons and explains why he doesn't necessarily prefer…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Spreading £10,000 across these 5 UK stocks could generate annual passive income of £1,019

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how a portfolio of five UK stocks could ultimately generate a four-figure annual second income thanks to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

101 BAE Systems shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems shares have surged again on Wednesday (18 February) after a robust full-year update. How much have investors made…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 soars above 10,650! Is 12,000 now on the cards?

| Ben McPoland

The large-cap FTSE index hit another record today, with UK blue chips quickly emerging as a refuge from artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

Income investors interested in the Lloyds share price should mark the calendar for 9 April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Lloyds share price looks attractive to some dividend hunters, but why they need to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Should I buy red hot UK growth stock Raspberry Pi near £5?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Raspberry Pi share price is on fire right now due to excitement around AI. Should Edward Sheldon buy the…

Read more »