Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 101 BAE Systems shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

101 BAE Systems shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

BAE Systems shares have surged again on Wednesday (18 February) after a robust full-year update. How much have investors made over the last year?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) shares remain red hot right now. Further strong gains today (18 February) mean the defence giant’s risen an impressive 57% in value over a 12-month horizon.

To put that into context, someone who bought 101 shares in the FTSE 100 business a year ago would now be sitting on a £766 capital gain. The value of that number of shares is now worth £2,116, up from £1,350 12 months ago. That’s not all — with dividends added in, our investor would have realised an £811 total return.

Past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to future returns. But following today’s blistering trading update, I’m confident BAE Systems’ share price can keep on rising. Want to know why?

Forecasts smashed

Global defence budgets are rocketing as the geopolitical order is shaken up. Worries over Russian and Chinese expansionism is driving Western spending to levels not seen since the end of the Cold War. In Europe, too, budgets are soaring on signs of reduced security guarantees from the US.

As one of the world’s biggest defence companies, BAE Systems isn’t just thriving. It’s outperforming at a pace that continues to confound expectations, even its own. On Wednesday, it announced underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of £2.9bn. This was up 12%, and beat the company’s own guidance (a rise of 9%-11%).

Sales leapt 10% to a record £30.7bn, at the top end of forecasts, with growth reported across all divisions. And the firm’s order backlog swelled to £83.6bn as of December, a year-on-year increase of £5.8bn.

Can BAE Systems keep the momentum going, though? It’s confident of further progress, and for 2026 has forecast:

  • Sales growth of 7% to 9%.
  • Underlying EBIT growth of 9% to 11%.

Some analysts, though, think the business may again be downplaying its excellent prospects. Analyst Aarin Chiekrie of Hargreaves Lansdown says that “guidance for 2026 looks to be on the conservative side, especially given the group’s track record of delivery over the past few years. That means there’s certainly scope for guidance to get nudged higher as the year progresses“.

If so, BAE’s share price could receive a large dose of jet fuel over the next year.

Are BAE Systems shares a Buy?

That said, could the company’s huge valuation right now be a problem? Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now sits at 25.8 times.

Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG commented that “the share price has become choppier of late, a sign that the shares have moved past their arguably-undervalued period, and into a time when the company will have to prove it can meet the current lofty expectations“.

If BAE Systems fails this test, it could lead to a sharp decline in its share price. And there are very real challenges that could make this reality, from enduring supply chain issues to competitive pressures that could see it lose out on key contracts.

On balance, though, I feel the FTSE firm is a great stock to consider today. In my view, its long record of outperformance and bright outlook means BAE shares deserve a premium valuation. On the back of today’s update, I think they can continue to surge.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is Amazon 1 of the best stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the smart money has been doing

| Stephen Wright

News about which stocks investors decided to buy and sell in Q4 is out. And some of the leading value…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing For Beginners

At 52-week highs, I think the Legal & General share price is heading higher still

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Legal & General share price has outperformed recently and outlines why the party might not…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 tip anyone can use to invest £237 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

There's lots of high-level advice out there for investing in Stocks and Shares ISAs, but here's a simple tip that…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

What sort of dividend share’s best: high-yield but low growth, or low yield but fast growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons both growth and dividend shares can have pros and cons and explains why he doesn't necessarily prefer…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Spreading £10,000 across these 5 UK stocks could generate annual passive income of £1,019

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how a portfolio of five UK stocks could ultimately generate a four-figure annual second income thanks to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 soars above 10,650! Is 12,000 now on the cards?

| Ben McPoland

The large-cap FTSE index hit another record today, with UK blue chips quickly emerging as a refuge from artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

Income investors interested in the Lloyds share price should mark the calendar for 9 April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Lloyds share price looks attractive to some dividend hunters, but why they need to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Should I buy red hot UK growth stock Raspberry Pi near £5?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Raspberry Pi share price is on fire right now due to excitement around AI. Should Edward Sheldon buy the…

Read more »