£5k to invest? Aim to turn it into £20k by buying cheap shares

Investing in high-quality, cheap shares is a proven wealth-building strategy. And even as the UK stock market approaches record highs, there remain plenty of discounted buying opportunities for investors to explore. One might even allow investors to more than quadruple their money!

Here’s one of Peel Hunt‘s top discounted stock picks for 2026.

A 300% growth opportunity?!

It’s pretty rare to see institutional investors issue extremely aggressive share price forecasts. So, when the analyst team at Peel Hunt issued a 508p share price target for PureTech Health (LSE:PRTC) shares, it immediately caught my attention.

Compared to where the stock trades today, this price projection represents a staggering 293.1% growth opportunity for investors.

It goes without saying that this immediately sounds too good to be true. But when digging deeper into Peel Hunt’s investment thesis, there definitely seems to be something interesting here.

A diversified biotech basket

Let’s start with a quick introduction.

PureTech Health is a rather unique ‘hub-and-spoke’ biotech enterprise. It helps kickstart and fund the development of new drug candidates, building up a portfolio of intellectual property. Then, when critical clinical milestones are reached, these projects are spun off into their own separate companies, for which PureTech retains an equity stake with royalty rights.

Over the years, this has culminated in 28 different drug programmes emerging from PureTech’s portfolio, including Karuna Therapeutics, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024, transforming an initial $18.5m investment into $1.1bn.

The share price paradox

At today’s valuation, PureTech’s market cap sits at £312m. Yet when looking at the balance sheet, the group has close to $333m (£244m) just in cash & equivalents. In other words, the market is only assigning £68m of value to PureTech’s portfolio of companies and projects.

This is where Peel Hunt believes a price paradox has been created.

One of the group’s flagship projects, Deupirfenidone, is aiming to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a fatal lung disease that affects over 230,000 people across Western Europe and the US. The addressable market size for a treatment in this space is expected to grow to over $10bn in 2033 alone. And phase three trials are scheduled to kick off later this year.

Deupirfenidone is not the only promising project getting closer to commercialisation. And with PureTech already receiving royalties from previously successful projects, it’s not so hard to understand why the team at Peel Hunt is excited.

What could go wrong?

As bullish as Peel Hunt might be, it’s important to highlight that PureTech Health shares might be dirt-cheap for a good reason.

Clinical trials are both notoriously difficult and expensive to run. And while Deupirfenidone has so far beaten the odds, making it to phase three, there remains significant capital investment needed in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

As previously mentioned, PureTech does have $333m on its balance sheet. But the group also has plenty of other projects that equally need a lot of capital.

In other words, PureTech needs external financial support, which may result in extensive shareholder dilution. But even with funding secured, there’s no guarantee Deupirfenidone will actually succeed.

Put simply, while there may indeed be a near-300% return opportunity with PureTech Health shares, it’s one that comes with extreme execution risk that investors must consider very carefully.