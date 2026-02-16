Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 invested in BP shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£1,000 invested in BP shares 1 year ago is now worth…

BP shares have underwhelmed over the last 12 months, but could they start catching up in 2026, or are there more headwinds on the horizon?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE:BP.) shares haven’t been stellar performers of late. The stock has certainly been stronger than some other UK shares, but even after dividends, the energy giant is still struggling to keep up with the FTSE 100. And a £1,000 investment in February 2025 is now only worth £1,079.20 versus the £1,238 index investors have earned.

So, what’s going on? And will BP shares start to catch up in 2026?

What’s up with BP shares?

Even after investors welcomed management’s new strategy to refocus on fossil fuels and slow its transition toward renewables, BP’s performance has remained weaker compared to some of its peers like Shell. And this lacklustre display hasn’t been helped by a general weakening of oil prices throughout 2025.

Skip ahead to February 2026, and the group’s latest results haven’t done much to improve its image in the eyes of investors.

On the positive side of things, BP has started showing signs of improved operational performance. Upstream reliability reached a record high of 96.1%, with refining reliability also hitting a similarly impressive 96.3%. And the subsequent boost to production did ultimately deliver stronger-than-expected cash generation.

At the same time, the firm has raised its cost-cutting targets for 2027 to now reach between $5.5bn and $6.5bn, paving the way for wider production margins and offsetting the impact of lower oil prices.

However, a few strategic decisions have nonetheless given investors more reasons to be cautious, leading to 6% tumble on its latest results.

Bye-bye buybacks

With management prioritising strengthening its balance sheet, shareholder buybacks have officially been suspended indefinitely. The decision seems prudent given the softer commodity price environment BP is having to navigate through. But it also signals that management doesn’t expect the oil prices to start bouncing back anytime soon.

Meanwhile, continued optimisation of its portfolio has led to a further $4bn of asset impairment charges. While these don’t make an impact on cash flow, it nonetheless calls into question the quality of BP’s earlier investments, particularly within renewables.

Topping all this off with a decline in production volumes in 2025, despite investing $14.5bn in capex, doesn’t bode well for future earnings. And if both oil & gas prices alongside output suffer, the 5.4% dividend yield paid by BP shares could soon come under pressure.

So, where does that leave investors today?

What’s the verdict?

The energy sector is notoriously cyclical, and BP has a long track record of navigating through weaker price environments. As such, I’m not overly concerned with its long-term trajectory.

However, the near term remains riddled with uncertainty. And with early signs of weakness creeping in, BP shares could soon start to retreat, especially if oil & gas prices continue to tumble.

With that in mind, I think the shares are worth watching closely. After all, investing near the bottom of a market cycle is a proven way to earn strong returns with the eventual recovery. But the bottom of this cycle seemingly still lies ahead, I think it’s too early for me to buy the shares. That’s why I’m looking for buying opportunities elsewhere.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend stocks with the highest yields from the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

Are 9% dividend stocks too good to be true? Not necessarily – our writer has been looking at income opportunities…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £1,500 monthly second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it would take a new investor to reach a sizeable second income by investing £500…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 2026 software apocalypse: 3 stocks down 25%+ to consider buying now, according to JP Morgan

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for bargain stocks to buy after the huge sell-off in software? Here are three names that analysts at JP…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? Aim to turn it into £20k by buying cheap shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in cheap shares can unlock tremendous returns. And right now, there's one stock that experts think might quadruple in…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dividend Shares

Owning 2,844 shares of this FTSE 100 firm could pay £351 in annual second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a FTSE 100 stock could help to provide sustainable passive income to an investor, as well…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with RELX shares?

| John Fieldsend

A 49% drop for RELX shares in the space of a single year! Is there opportunity here for one of…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

Are these the best British shares to buy in February 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at two free-falling FTSE shares that experts believe could now be among the best to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this why the Aviva share price has fallen 9% in 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While stocks are rising, Aviva’s share price isn’t. Is there a fundamental problem with the insurer that investors need to…

Read more »