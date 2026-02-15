Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Tempted by dividend yields above 8%? Here are three passive income powerhouses worth a look

Tempted by dividend yields above 8%? Here are three passive income powerhouses worth a look

Mark Hartley examines whether there’s a real opportunity in three dividend shares with high yields. Does the risk make the passive income worth it?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For investors building a passive income portfolio, it’s important to focus on sustainability over high yields. Typically, this means manageable debt, decent cash coverage and long-term earnings visibility.

However, that doesn’t mean every high-yielder should be disregarded. A few sufficiently sustainable high-yielders can give an average return that little boost it needs.

Harbour Energy

With a dividend yield of 8.83%, Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR) immediately stands out for consideration for anyone seeking chunky passive income. With three consecutive years of dividend growth and cash coverage running at around 10 times the payout, the distributions are well supported by underlying cash generation.

A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.8 also suggests the shares may be undervalued relative to expected earnings, providing a margin of safety and potential for growth alongside the income stream. For passive income investors, that mix of high yield/dividend growth and apparently cheap valuation is attractive.

However, earnings have slumped by over 300% year on year. While not entirely unusual for cyclical energy stocks, it’s still concerning. If cash is needed to fund operations or service debt, dividends could be cut.

Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire offers a dividend yield just under 8%, making it another potential candidate for investors prioritising income. The company has an impressive 36-year record of uninterrupted dividend payments, which indicates a strong cultural and strategic commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Dividends are currently covered 6.6 times by cash flow, suggesting plenty of room for the growth even in tougher trading conditions. That level of cash coverage helps offset concerns around present unprofitability and a negative return on equity (ROE) of about -7%. High debt also threatens the dividend if earnings deteriorate further.

Still, the combination of long-term payment consistency and strong cash backing makes it worth considering for passive income investors comfortable with turnaround risk.

Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) looks appealing on several fronts for income seekers, not least its eye-catching 12% dividend yield. Revenue’s grown an impressive 63% year on year, showing the business is still expanding at the top line despite sector volatility. The share price has also climbed 46.8% over the past year, which signals improving market confidence and has already delivered solid total returns to existing shareholders.

In addition, the company sits on almost £2bn of equity. This gives it a sizeable capital base that can support ongoing operations and investment. Together, this makes it a potentially powerful passive income vehicle, with scope for high payouts and growth if momentum continues.

However, the company’s currently unprofitable. Management already cut the dividend by 47% last year as cash coverage tightened to around 2.5 times. If earnings don’t recover, further cuts are possible as the company prioritises balance sheet strength and reinvestment needs over shareholder distributions.

As a result, Ithaca may be one to think about for investors willing to accept elevated risk in exchange for a very high, but less certain, income stream.

The bottom line

For investors building a passive income portfolio for retirement, reliability’s key. I typically aim for yields in the 5%-7% range.

But being too conservative can lead to suboptimal returns in the long-run. Locking in and reinvesting meaty dividends when the opportunity arises can help supercharge portfolio growth through compounding.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »