Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn a £500 monthly passive income?

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn a £500 monthly passive income?

Millions of Britons use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to build a sizeable portfolio and to eventually take a passive income.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A stocks and shares ISA can be a powerful tool for building long-term passive income. But how much capital does it really take to generate £500 a month?

For many investors, the idea of covering a meaningful portion of living costs through investment income is the dream. A £500 monthly stream — or £6,000 a year — could help fund bills, travel, or simply provide greater financial security.

And thanks to the tax advantages of an ISA, every penny of eligible dividends or withdrawals can be kept out of the taxman’s reach.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Dream to reality

Turning that goal into reality requires more than simply picking a handful of dividend-paying companies. The size of the ISA portfolio, the average yield it produces, and the reliability of those income streams all play an important role.

Higher yields may reduce the capital required, but they often come with greater risk. Meanwhile, more conservative income strategies typically demand a larger starting pot.

So what does the maths actually say?

By working through a few realistic yield scenarios, it’s possible to estimate how large a stocks and shares ISA might need to be to deliver that £500 monthly target — and whether the goal looks comfortably achievable or still some way off.

At a 3% yield, an investor would need about £200,000 invested.
At 4%, that falls to roughly £150,000.
At 5%, around £120,000 could do the job.
And at 6%, the target drops to about £100,000.

Higher yields reduce the capital required, but they often come with greater risk and less dependable dividends. For many investors, aiming for a balanced yield with reliable long-term income growth may be the more sustainable approach.

Growth and dividends

Knowing where to invest can be the hard part.

One stock that offers both growth potential and dividends is Arbuthnot (LSE:ARBB).

The stock trades around 8.2 times forward earnings. That’s a big discount to FTSE 100 peers and it’s trading 71% below the average share price target. Admittedly there are only two institutional analysts covering this stock. And because it’s such a small-cap stock, they may not be the most talented of analysts.

Then there’s the dividend. On a forward basis it sits around 6.1%, potentially rising to around 6.6% in FY26. The forecast suggests this will be covered two times by earnings, inferring a level of stability.

Operationally, Arbuthnot appears to be thriving by leveraging its relationship-led model. With a £4.42bn deposit base fueling £2.32bn in customer loans, its liquidity is robust. Diversified growth in specialist lending (£895.9m) and wealth management (£2.38bn) complements its expanding regional footprint, exemplified by the Bristol office’s trajectory toward a £1bn balance sheet.

One risk, however, is the bank’s high sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations, as falling rates can compress net interest margins when deposit costs reprice more slowly than loan yields.

Nonetheless, I certainly believe it’s worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the big FTSE 100 banks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wonders if big FTSE 100 banks like Barclays have delivered all the fun they can for now, and…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Has the 2026 stock market crash already begun?

| John Fieldsend

Many predictions have been made about a stock market crash this year. But are these early warning signs pointing to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 50%! My once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy RELX shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has waited for years for the chance to buy RELX shares at a decent valuation. Well now it's…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

What next for the NatWest share price after a stunning 2025 performance?

| Alan Oscroft

NatWest just ramped up its 2025 dividend and announced a new buyback - but an unimpressed market pushed the share…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how a spare £3,000 in an ISA could generate a passive income of £90, £900 or even £9,000 per year!

| Christopher Ruane

Could someone with a few thousands pounds in an ISA end up earning three times that much in passive income…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

£2k invested in this growth share at the start of the year is worth this staggering amount

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a growth share that has started 2026 very strongly and explains what the outlook could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Attention! These are among the most popular UK passive income stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

The list of popular passive income stocks is currently well diversified across stock market sectors, but here are a couple…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

NatWest’s shares just got better for passive income

| James Beard

Income investors holding NatWest shares received some good news this morning (13 February). To find out more, let’s look at…

Read more »