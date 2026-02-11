Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is this hot bargain one of the FTSE 100’s best stocks to buy?

Is this hot bargain one of the FTSE 100’s best stocks to buy?

Searching for the FTSE 100’s best cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild discusses a cut-price housebuilder that could be about to rebound.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s rallying right now, but there are still lots of top bargain stocks for investors to buy. Some still look cheap, even though they’ve joined in the stock market rally. Others have fallen by the wayside, but remain top shares to consider for a price recovery.

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) is one brilliantly cheap share I think’s worth serious attention. Want to know why?

Cheap as chips

Barratt Redrow’s share price has risen in early 2026, but is failing to keep pace with the broader FTSE 100. The housebuilder’s up 1% since 1 January, below the blue-chip index’s 4% increase. As a result, it still looks dirt cheap across a number of metrics.

First, let’s look at expected earnings. City analysts think Barratt’s bottom line will surge 99% this financial year (to June 2026). And so it trades on a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1.

Any reading below 1 indicates a stock trading below value. And the good news doesn’t end there, either. The builder’s PEG remains rock bottom at 0.4 for financial 2027, when earnings are expected to rise 26% year on year.

It’s important to consider how realistic these profits forecasts are, of course, when looking at price-to-earnings (P/E) and PEG ratios. But recent news flow suggests Barratt’s in good shape to hit these targets.

Great news

As Britain’s biggest housebuilder, Barratt is well placed to capitalise on any housing market upturn. This year it’s aiming to put up 17,200 to 17,800 new homes, up from 16,565 in fiscal 2025.

Judging from recent data, I expect construction targets to rise as planned and keep increasing, allowing it to continue growing profits.

FTSE 250 housebuilder Bellway boosted my confidence in a market rebound with a fresh trading statement on Tuesday (10 February). It pointed to “clear signs of improving customer demand in the early weeks of the current spring selling season” after a subdued autumn, adding that “we have been encouraged by a pick-up in both reservation rates and leads for our sales teams“.

Despite the tough autumn, Bellway’s completion levels rose to 4,702 homes in the six months to January from 4,577 a year earlier. Average selling prices also increased to £322,000 from £310,581.

This tallies with market experts’ predictions of recovering housing demand in 2026. Building society Halifax has tipped average home price growth of 1% to 3% this year. Nationwide predicts a higher growth rate, of 2% to 4%.

A top recovery stock to buy?

There are risks to these forecasts, of course. Interest rates are falling and the mortgage market’s become increasingly competitive, which should support buyer affordability. However, demand for new homes could still disappoint if the UK economy remains weak.

Yet I believe these dangers are more than baked into Barratt Redrow’s share price today. Along with that sub-1 PEG ratio, the company’s price-to-book (P/B) multiple is 0.7.

That’s below the long-term average of 1.1, and shows the builder trading at a discount to its asset values.

On balance, I think Barratt could be one of the FTSE 100’s best recovery stocks to buy at current prices. While risks remain, I’m confident its share price will rise strongly from today’s levels once the housing market bounces back.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how that could ultimately generate a £672 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

How do some people manage to earn a second income without taking on another job? Christopher Ruane explores one potential…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £1,768 a year in dividends from £12k in this high-yield UK income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how reinvesting dividends from this high-income UK stock could build a generous passive…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks tipped to grow 50%+ over the next 12 months

| James Beard

Could these two UK stocks really grow by more than 50% over the next year? James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 share is my early pick to get promoted to the FTSE 100 next month!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 share that has been outperforming the index recently and could get a tap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 233% but with a P/E of 17! So can the Barclays share price keep going?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by the stunning Barclays share price performance, but he's wondering how long it can conquer…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Is Marks & Spencer the FTSE 100’s most overvalued stock?

| James Beard

Using one measure, Marks & Spencer is the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100. But analysts reckon it offers…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Dividend Shares

This 7.3%-yielding REIT could turn £20,000 into £122 monthly passive income

| James Beard

Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer chunky dividends. Here’s one that could produce a four-figure annual passive income.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 oversold tech stocks in the S&P 500 index that are worth a closer look today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These technology stocks in the S&P 500 index have all been hammered. But Edward Sheldon believes there’s potential for a…

Read more »