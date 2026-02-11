Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could soon be worth

Here’s how much £10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could soon be worth

Rolls Royce shares are on P/E ratios above 30 for the next couple of years, and that could be good value with organic growth forecast.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What amazes me about Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares isn’t only that the price keeps on climbing, but that stock market analysts just can’t get enough of them. Every £1 invested in Rolls shares five years ago is now worth around £12. And steadily over that time, broker price targets have kept on rising and rising — and they’ve kept getting it right.

While it looked like we might be in for a down spell in early 2026, the Rolls-Royce share price has picked up a few percent again in February. And those forecasters are still expecting even better to come. So where might Rolls-Royce shares go next?

Recent upgrades have been powerfully upbeat, with both Jefferies and Deutsche Bank putting the same 1,550p price target on the stock. And at the the top of the current range, the latest from UBS suggests Rolls-Royce shares could reach 1,625p.

Those bullish prices suggest a further gain from the latest close of between 24% and 30%. And that would be enough to turn a £10,000 investment today into £12,400 to £13,000. It could mean a very nice profit without having to do any work. And remember, broker targets are generally relatively short term, so we might even see significantly higher estimates emerge before the end of the year.

A range of opinions

We have to keep in mind that the full range of analyst opinions is wider, with an average target of approximately 1,290p on the stock. And that would mean a gain of under 4%. Most of the low ones, though, tend to be older and from before the most recent run. How many of those might be lifted in the coming months? Right now we simply can’t know.

We must also remain wary of the quoted lowest end of the range, which stands at just 900p — for a 28% fall, which could shave £10,000 into just £7,200. Then again, the only specific 900p target I can find over the past 12 months was from JPMorgan back in March 2025 — and that’s been upgraded since then to 1,245p.

Until fairly recently, the most bearish price target had been a painfully low 240p. That was from Berenberg, with it then upped as far as 1,080p in October 2025. That’s still on the pessimistic side, but far from the old doom-and-gloom rating.

Key turning point

We’re entering a transition phase for Rolls-Royce now. And it presents opportunities as well as dangers. To look forward, we have organic growth potential in key businesses — like civil aviation and defence. Overall, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has said the board sees “substantial growth prospects beyond the mid-term“.

Achieving that must partly depend on Rolls-Royce’s small modular reactors (SMR) business, which looks very promising. But the company doesn’t expect profit or positive cash flow from it until 2030.

The high-ish valuation, at what might be the culmination of the rapid share price growth phase, is enough to keep me away — I prefer boring dividend stocks. But I definitely see worthwhile long-term prospects for growth investors to consider.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Growth Shares

This FTSE stock is primed to rally 65% according to the experts

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith raises an eyebrow after looking at multiple analyst forecasts for a FTSE share over the coming year and…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking for UK stocks to buy for income? This one caught my eye!

| Christopher Ruane

On the hunt for stocks to buy, Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of an investment trust with a…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how that could ultimately generate a £672 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

How do some people manage to earn a second income without taking on another job? Christopher Ruane explores one potential…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £1,768 a year in dividends from £12k in this high-yield UK income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how reinvesting dividends from this high-income UK stock could build a generous passive…

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks tipped to grow 50%+ over the next 12 months

| James Beard

Could these two UK stocks really grow by more than 50% over the next year? James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 share is my early pick to get promoted to the FTSE 100 next month!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 share that has been outperforming the index recently and could get a tap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 233% but with a P/E of 17! So can the Barclays share price keep going?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hugely impressed by the stunning Barclays share price performance, but he's wondering how long it can conquer…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

Is Marks & Spencer the FTSE 100’s most overvalued stock?

| James Beard

Using one measure, Marks & Spencer is the most expensive stock on the FTSE 100. But analysts reckon it offers…

Read more »