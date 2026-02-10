Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Oops, Greggs shares get rolled and battered again!

Oops, Greggs shares get rolled and battered again!

Greggs shares had a terrible 2025 and have slumped by 22.4% over the past 12 months. Hedge funds are betting on further falls, but I take the opposing view.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

First, I’m sorry for the terrible pun in my headline. In my defence, the Greggs (LSE: GRG) menu includes 12 items with the word ‘roll’ in their descriptions, several of which are also buttered. Sadly, since my wife and I bought Greggs shares for our family portfolio last year, their price has been far more volatile than I anticipated.

According to analysts, Greggs’ sales growth faces challenges in the form of the latest GLP-1 drugs. So as British dieters lose weight, could I lose my shirt on Greggs stock?

Greggs stock slumps

As I write (on Monday afternoon), the Greggs share price stands at 1,626p, valuing this FTSE 250 firm at £1.65bn. This is far below the 3,443p that the shares peaked at on 30 December 2021. Even as recently as September 2024, the high-street bakery chain’s shares traded at 3,250p. Alas, it’s been pretty much all downhill since then.

Over the last 12 months, the shares have swung between a high of 2,237.88p on 20 May 2025 to a low of 1,407.2p on 25 November 2025. For the record, my family bought our stake last July for 1,696.7p a share. To date, we are sitting on a paper loss of under 4.2% — nothing I’m worrying about just yet.

That said, a number of things now concern me with being a Greggs shareholder. The group has blamed subdued consumer confidence, the cost-of-living crisis, and adverse weather for disappointing sales growth. These are three easy excuses retailers routinely trot out.

Analysts warn that Greggs shares are the most heavily shorted stock on the London stock market. In other words, some investors are betting big on further share-price falls. By the way, today’s price slide followed a report from Jefferies analysts claiming that the rapid uptake of weight-loss jabs could hit demand for the baker’s products.

Value trap or recovery play?

Currently, Greggs stock trades on 11.5 times trailing earnings, delivering an earnings yield nearing 8.7%. Hence, their market-beating dividend yield of 4.2% a year is covered a healthy 2.05 times by historic earnings.

This leaves Greggs shares close to the bottom of their 10-year valuation range. As a value investor, I aim to buy low and sell high. Hence, I have no interest in selling our holding at current levels. My hope is that this business is a classic ‘fallen angel’ and becomes a recovery play, rather than a nasty value trap.

Of course, only time will tell whether I or the hedge funds shorting Greggs shares will be proved right. I think the company’s well-established brand, strong cash flow, and solid returns on capital swing the odds in my favour. Also, sales rise with every new outlet Greggs opens in its 2026 rollout.

In short, I won’t be selling our Greggs stock — and certainly not until I see the company’s preliminary results due on 3 March!

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Greggs shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Which is best: a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP? Here’s what the experts think

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains the difference between these two investment vehicles, and why he thinks a Stocks and Share ISA is…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

High-yield UK dividend stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to build long-term wealth?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE dividend stocks can potentially deliver both income and growth over…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can target £22,491 a year from £20,000 in this overlooked income share

| Simon Watkins

This under-the-radar income share already has a market-beating dividend yield that's forecast to go much higher, underpinned by steady earnings…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9.2% yield! 4 dividend stocks to consider buying right now

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend stocks to buy? Royston Wild explains why investing outside the FTSE 100 could deliver a…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Dividend Shares

This income stock has a dividend forecast of over 8.5%! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a closer look at a FTSE 250 stock with a rising dividend forecast, but contrasts this outlook…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

An 8.8% yield but down 15%, should I buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income gem now?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast exceptional earnings growth for this FTSE star, which I believe will enable it to keep generating market-beating passive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

8.25% yield! Could this FTSE 100 stock net investors a big second income?

| Stephen Wright

Insurance stocks are often popular with investors looking for a second income. But there’s a lot more to them than…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is 1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks at the start of a comeback?

| Stephen Wright

Investors waiting for Croda International's recovery have had to be patient. But this top UK top dividend stock is showing…

Read more »