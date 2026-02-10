Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100: could the boring become fashionable?

FTSE 100: could the boring become fashionable?

Could the sell-off in software and data stocks make this ‘old-fashioned’ member of the FTSE 100 a bit of a bargain. Or might it be affected by AI too?

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button

Image source: Getty Images

With the S&P 500’s three most valuable companies each worth more than the entire FTSE 100, it’s easy to see why UK shares are often overlooked. But with uncertainty over how artificial intelligence (AI) will affect our lives, could the lack of tech stocks among Britain’s index of leading blue-chip companies actually be its strength?

And has the time come to consider a company that’s operating in an industry that’s been around for over 10,000 years? Let’s take a closer look.

Ups and downs

Suffering from post-pandemic supply chain inflation, rising mortgage rates, and a squeeze in consumer incomes, Persimmon’s (LSE:PSN) share price has been on the ropes.

And over the past three years, there have been a number of false dawns in the new-build housing market. A combination of stubborn inflation, interest rates failing to fall as fast as hoped, as well as general economic uncertainty, has quickly delayed the green shoots of a recovery.  

The topsy-turvy nature of the sector is best illustrated by the S&P Global UK Construction PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), a monthly survey of over 150 companies. A figure above 50 indicates expansion. The last time it was above this level was in December 2024.

Source: Trading Economics

Unsurprisingly, Persimmon’s share price has broadly matched movements in the PMI since January 2023.

Source: London Stock Exchange Group

Uncertain times

However, although I’m not going to predict when, I think the housing market will recover. That’s because history suggests it will.

Indeed, there’s a chronic under-supply of properties at the moment. And the desire for first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder appears to be as strong as ever. If disposable incomes grow and consumer confidence starts to pick up, I reckon Persimmon will be one of the first to benefit because it has a lower average selling price than its closest FTSE rivals.

CompanyAverage selling price (£)
Persimmon278,000
Vistry Group283,000
Taylor Wimpey313,000
Bellway316,412
Barratt Redrow343,800
The Berkeley Group Holdings570,000
Source: latest company reports

And the recent turbulence affecting data and software stocks reminds us that the winners and losers from artificial intelligence (AI) might not be as obvious as we first thought.

Until the picture becomes clearer, now could be a good time to consider investing in old-fashioned industries such as mining, banking, utilities, and construction. The sort of stocks that dominate the FTSE 100 and, a bit like Persimmon, have established a reputation for paying healthy dividends. At the moment (9 February), the housebuilder’s yielding 4.3%.

Could AI be a problem?

But I’m not naïve. I know the construction industry isn’t immune to the impact of AI. However, it looks to me as though it’s going to be one of the net beneficiaries.

When it comes to building, AI’s likely to lead to back-office efficiencies, the optimisation of project planning, safer sites, and better build quality. Further evidence that the technology might not be as disruptive as feared is that jobs in the sector often appear among the lists of careers that are least likely to be impacted.

Final thought

With its healthy balance sheet (it has no debt) and large land bank, I reckon Persimmon’s a stock to consider. In my opinion, it looks well positioned to benefit from a housing market recovery.

But even if it’s delayed or stalls once more, the stock’s above-average dividend (no guarantees, of course) could appeal to income investors. Suddenly, an ‘old-fashioned’ stock could become trendy.

James Beard has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

