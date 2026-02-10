Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Attention! Stocks and Shares ISA investors are buying these UK shares right now

Attention! Stocks and Shares ISA investors are buying these UK shares right now

Investors are going for a diverse range for their Stocks and Shares ISA choices as we get close to 5 April. Here are a few top picks.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The ability to invest up to £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA and not pay tax on any gains surely provides one of the best encouragements UK investors have. And there’s less than two months to go before time runs out to use up as much of our 2025-26 limit as we can.

In the early weeks of 2026, private investors are still piling their spare cash into UK shares. And more than any recent month I can remember, it looks like January was characterised by diversification. So what are the most popular stocks?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

According to interactive investor, Aviva (LSE: AV.) was the individual stock most bought by ISA investors in January, with Fresnillo second. The immediate attraction of Fresnillo seems apparent — it’s the world’s largest primary producer of silver. And few will have failed to notice how that metal has soared along with gold — though it’s fallen back from its peak of over $100 per ounce.

Fresnillo shares looks like they’ve been a bit of a short-term thing to me. Those who bought in January hit the highest-price month for silver ever. And that might turn out to be unfortunate timing.

Long-term favourite

I’m more impressed to see the persistent popularity of Aviva. Aviva is dull and boring, and very much a long-term investment in my view. It’s come through its painful refocus in good shape. And I’d rate it as likely to be less volatile than any stocks related to precious metals at the moment.

Oh, and Aviva has a forecast dividend yield of 5.7%. I like Aviva — it’s one of my own holdings.

My main fear is that a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14 might be a bit high. That doesn’t seem to offer a lot of safety margin in what can be a cyclical sector. And it could keep the share price back. But for the long term, it’s one of my top Stocks and Shares ISA considerations.

Investment trusts

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust was the most popular investment trust in January. And it regularly makes the top few places throughout the year. It shows UK investors want a taste of the Magnificent 7 tech stock action, but with a bit of diversification thrown in.

I can’t stress the importance of diversification enough. And it’s why I think newcomers to ISA investing should seriously consider starting with investment trusts. City of London Investment Trust is a popular ISA pick, for example. It holds a wide range of top UK stocks — including HSBC Holdings, Shell, Unilever… and a whole lot more.

Tech wobble

Looking outside the UK, the US tech stock volatility of late has pushed Nvidia down the popular ISA rankings. But Microsoft made a new entry in interactive investor’s January list.

It’s easy to run out of ideas with the ISA deadline approaching. But looking around at what others are buying can help kickstart our thoughts. And every stock mentioned here has to be worth considering, in the right circumstances. Just as long as we diversify — or did I mention that already?

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc, City Of London Investment Trust Plc, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc, HSBC Holdings, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the new “50-year growth opportunity” for Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

Exciting news for Rolls-Royce shares! The CEO is talking of a growth opportunity that could boost the company for decades…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 65% in a year, has the rally in Lloyds shares been overdone?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares have done brilliantly in recent years. Our writer sees some reasons for that -- but does it make…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help you retire years early. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks beyond the fear some people feel about a stock market crash and explains why a crash can…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Nvidia stock 5 years ago is now worth a staggering…

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has soared in recent years. Christopher Ruane looks at what that has meant for long-term shareholders -- and…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Is 2026 a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy autonomous vehicles growth stocks?

| John Fieldsend

The introduction of driverless autonomous vehicles is starting to hot up! Are these growth stocks a great chance to invest…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Is it last call for sub-£5 Barclays shares?

| John Fieldsend

Barclays shares are inching towards the big £5 mark. Could this be the last time to buy a share in…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Should I buy more stock of Amazon and Uber for my ISA after 10%+ falls

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock has been crushed. So has Uber. Is now the time for Edward Sheldon to add to his positions…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares slip back towards £1, is the rally ending?

| Mark Hartley

After a spectacular rally, our writer examines the recent fall in price of Lloyds shares and considers whether the stock…

Read more »