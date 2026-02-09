Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Is this the best no-brainer S&P 500 stock to consider buying now?

Is this the best no-brainer S&P 500 stock to consider buying now?

Jon Smith points out an S&P 500 stock that’s already up 157% this year and explains why optimism around the company is well-placed.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 might be little changed so far in 2026, but certain companies within the index are already doing either very well or very badly. One stock is leading the charge, up 157% already this year. It’s capturing a lot of investors’ attention, with some seeing it as a no-brainer purchase right now. But is it really that simple?

A hyper-growth firm

I’m referring to SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK). It’s a US tech company focused on flash memory storage solutions. On the face of it, that might not sound that exciting (or relevant). However, its products and solutions are widely used in AI infrastructure and data centres, as well as with enterprise and cloud storage clients. Given the huge growth in these areas at the moment, the penny is starting to drop as to why SanDisk is doing so well right now.

Investors are factoring in massive demand for data storage driven by AI training and inference workloads. The massive datasets involved require high-speed flash storage. Right now, there is an industry-wide shortage of certain products, which has supported higher pricing and stronger margins, as SanDisk becomes a power player.

Financial results drive gains

It’s not just speculation regarding AI demand. At the end of last month, the US stock rocketed 25% higher on the day it released the latest quarterly results. It posted a profit of $803m, up from $104m a year earlier. That goes some way to show the explosive growth the company is experiencing.

The CFO said at the time that the company still cannot keep up with the demand. This highlights to me that there is scope for further growth in revenue and profit this year and beyond as it scales up.

Taking a breather

Over the past year, the stock is up 1,500%. It is now in the S&P 500, with the publicity recently another factor helping to drive momentum. I can see why some feel it is a no-brainer buy, given its role in the AI theme. If AI adoption continues to increase, SanDisk is well-positioned to profit from it. Even with the rise, the $85bn market cap is still relatively small compared to other tech stocks.

However, there are risks involved. For a start, the stock price has appreciated dramatically. This could mean much of the future growth may already be taken for granted. If growth slows, the stock could retrace sharply, given the high benchmark now set. Furthermore, the company has a heavy reliance on Asian supply chains and joint ventures. This introduces a host of risks including geopolitical tensions and production disruption.

I cannot call it a complete no-brainer, because there are factors outside of all of our controls that could mean the stock underperforms this year. But even with the concerns, I do think it’s one of the best S&P 500 stocks to consider buying right now.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Amazon stock?

| Stephen Wright

After underperforming in recent years, Amazon stock now trades at a decade-low valuation. Investors waiting for an opportunity should take…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Microsoft shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Microsoft shares have generated a 628% return over the last 10 years. But investors can grab them today at a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

£5k invested in Nvidia shares at the beginning of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a busy few weeks to kick off 2026 for Nvidia shares, with upcoming earnings presenting a near-term…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s how far the S&P 500 could crash in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

S&P 500 tech stocks are getting sold off as economic uncertainty and AI disruption fears take over. But if the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

2 moves I’ve just made in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Our author doesn’t like selling investments in his Stocks and Shares ISA. But sometimes, opportunities are just too compelling to…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 2 weeks ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Tesla stock as the company's fortunes are increasingly tied to Elon Musk's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Not been paying attention? Nvidia stock’s looking very cheap

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Nvidia stock, which has been moving sideways in recent months. He believes…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »