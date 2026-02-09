Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 8%, is BT’s share price a serious bargain at around £2?

Down 8%, is BT’s share price a serious bargain at around £2?

The BT share price has drifted lower in the past few months, but I believe strong forecast earnings growth should drive it much higher in the short term.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT’s (LSE: BT.A) share price looks increasingly disconnected from its medium‑term earnings growth outlook, in my view.

The market is still trading on the short‑term optics of heavy fibre capex, regulatory noise and muted consumer demand. Yet the long‑term cash‑generation story is strengthening.

As the fibre build peaks, capex intensity falls and Openreach’s footprint expands, BT’s earnings profile should improve materially. And I believe this will power its share price much higher.

So, how high can it go?

Earnings growth potential

The consensus forecast of analysts is that BT’s earnings (‘profits’) will grow by an annual average of 14% to end-2028 at minimum. A risk here is that the intense competition in the sector could squeeze its margins over time.

However, one key structural force that should support that growth outlook is that BT is moving beyond the most capital-hungry stage of its fibre investment cycle. Openreach already passes more than 21m premises, according to its Q3 2025 results released on 5 February 2026. And it is on course for 25m by year‑end. As capex intensity eases, a greater share of incremental revenue can convert into profit and cash flow.

At the same time, momentum in full‑fibre adoption is building. Openreach’s average revenue per user (ARPU) continues to rise. As fibre steadily replaces legacy copper, BT benefits from a structurally higher‑margin product mix — a direct tailwind for earnings.

And BT’s mobile arm remains a quiet strength. EE is still the UK’s top-rated network, and 5G+ standalone coverage has already reached two-thirds of the country. The long‑term goal remains 99% by 2030, and this will underpin ARPU, reduce churn and support profitability.

In its Q3 2025 results,, BT reiterated that it expects to achieve its full-year financial guidance. This includes cash flow to reach around £2bn next year, and around £3bn by the end of the decade.

How high could they go?

To pinpoint BT’s value, I ran a discounted cash‑flow (DCF) analysis. This identifies where any stock should be trading, based on projected cash flow forecasts for the underlying business. These, in turn, reflect the consensus forecast of analysts for the company’s earnings growth in the years ahead.

These cash flows are then discounted back to today, using a rate that reflects the risk of owning the shares. Other analysts’ DCF models may use different inputs, of course, which could produce lower valuations.

However, my modelling — including a discount rate of 9.1% — suggests BT shares are 49% undervalued at their current £2.06 price. Therefore, its fair value could secretly be close to £4.04 a share — nearly double where the stock trades today.

And because asset prices can trade towards their fair value over time, it suggests a potentially superb buying opportunity to consider today if those DCF assumptions hold.

My investment view

I believe BT’s valuation still looks far too low relative to its improving medium‑ and long-term earnings growth profile.

When the market finally begins to properly price in that trajectory, I think the share price will soar.

Consequently, I will be buying more of the shares very soon and think them worthy of other investors’ attention.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Why UK shares like Tesco, BP, and Rio Tinto could see higher valuations in 2026 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For a long time, UK shares in ‘old economy’ sectors were out of favour. However, the landscape's recently changed dramatically.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider this week!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to hunt for bargain shares, reckons Royston Wild. Here are two that have…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Amazon stock?

| Stephen Wright

After underperforming in recent years, Amazon stock now trades at a decade-low valuation. Investors waiting for an opportunity should take…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Greggs share price slumped 5% in the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

Greggs has already lost half its value in the space of 18 months. Ben McPoland explains why the stock is…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Lloyds and NatWest shares are falling again. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares have had a brilliant run, as have Lloyds and the rest of the FTSE 100 banks. Now Harvey…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Microsoft shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Microsoft shares have generated a 628% return over the last 10 years. But investors can grab them today at a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

£5k invested in Nvidia shares at the beginning of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a busy few weeks to kick off 2026 for Nvidia shares, with upcoming earnings presenting a near-term…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Is this the best no-brainer S&P 500 stock to consider buying now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out an S&P 500 stock that's already up 157% this year and explains why optimism around the…

Read more »